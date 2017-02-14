What's holding up CRISPR-based cures

February 15, 2017

The gene-editing tool called CRISPR that can quickly and cleanly remove specific pieces of DNA has revolutionized biotechnology. Many researchers believe the technique could end thousands of ailments. So what's needed to realize CRISPR's potential? Another breakthrough. The cover story in Chemical & Engineering News (C&EN), the weekly newsmagazine of the American Chemical Society, runs down the latest attempts to find it.

Ryan Cross, a correspondent for C&EN, notes that CRISPR has led to thousands of scientific papers and a slew of biotech start-ups since its conception in 2012. The appeal of the technique is that it has the potential not just to treat but to cure intractable conditions scientists have long struggled to address, including , Duchenne muscular dystrophy and cancer. Researchers in China say they have already conducted a human clinical trial that involves removing cells from patients, editing them using CRISPR outside the body, and putting the modified cells back in the body. A team in Pennsylvania is gearing up for a similar clinical trial in the U.S.

However, the technique's greatest promise lies in injecting the editing tool directly into patients. But sneaking the system past the body's defenses and into the cells where it is needed has been difficult. To overcome this challenge, scientists are taking multiple approaches, each of which has its own subset of additional hurdles. Despite the headwinds, researchers say that because the potential payoff would be huge, the pursuit for solutions will undoubtedly continue.

Explore further: Overcoming hurdles in CRISPR gene editing to improve treatment

More information: "CRISPR's breakthrough problem," cen.acs.org/articles/95/i7/CRISPRs-breakthrough-problem.html

Related Stories

Overcoming hurdles in CRISPR gene editing to improve treatment

February 7, 2017

More and more scientists are using the powerful new gene-editing tool known as CRISPR/Cas9, a technology isolated from bacteria, that holds promise for new treatment of such genetic diseases as cystic fibrosis, muscular dystrophy ...

Game-changing technology enables faster, cheaper gene editing

September 9, 2015

Within the past few years, a new technology has made altering genes in plants and animals much easier than before. The tool, called CRISPR/Cas9 or just CRISPR, has spurred a flurry of research that could one day lead to hardier ...

Chinese team to pioneer first human CRISPR trial

July 22, 2016

(Medical Xpress)—A team of researchers at Sichuan University's West China Hospital has announced plans to begin a clinical trial where cells modified using the CRISPR gene editing technique will be used on human beings ...

Recommended for you

Don't kill the messenger RNA

February 15, 2017

FedEx, UPS, DHL—when it comes to sending packages, choices abound. But the most important delivery service you may not have heard of? mRNA. That's short for messenger RNA, which is how your DNA sends blueprints to the protein-assembly ...

Invasive species on the rise globally

February 15, 2017

The number of alien species is increasing globally, and does not show any sign of saturation, finds an international team involving UCL researchers.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.