Buffett's bite of Apple even bigger than was thought

February 27, 2017 by Josh Funk
In this Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, file photo, Warren Buffett attends the world premiere screening of HBO's "Becoming Warren Buffett" at The Museum of Modern Art in New York. Buffett said he's investing heavily in Apple, believing that once consumers begin using the company's products they aren't likely to stop. Buffett said on CNBC Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, that Berkshire Hathaway holds about 133 million shares of Apple after buying more stock earlier this year. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Warren Buffett says he's investing heavily in Apple, believing that once consumers begin using the company's products they aren't likely to stop.

The billionaire investor said on CNBC Monday that Berkshire Hathaway now holds about 133 million shares of Apple after buying yet more of the company's stock this year. That's more than double stake that Berkshire revealed earlier this month.

Buffett's aggressive buying spree at Apple caught many off guard because he has historically steered clear of . But Buffett says when he looks at Apple he sees a maker of , not technology.

While Buffett says Apple's iPhones are great, he still carries a basic flip phone.

Buffett appeared on CNBC after releasing his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders on Saturday.

