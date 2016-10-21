Belgium: US youth linked to cyberattack on Brussels airport

Belgian authorities say that a U.S. youth in Pittsburgh tried to hack into the Brussels airport computer system and disable it the night after the March 22 attacks that killed 32 people.

The federal prosecutor's office said in a statement Thursday that at its request, the FBI interrogated the American minor and said he confessed. The statement said the hacking attempt was unsuccessful and stressed that "it appeared there were no terrorist motives."

Belgian authorities have been on high alert since suicide bombers attacked the Brussels airport and subway system last March 22.

