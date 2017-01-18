January 18, 2017

Ultra-precise chip-scale sensor detects unprecedentedly small changes in environmental conditions at the nanoscale

by Hebrew University of Jerusalem

Ultra-precise chip-scale sensor detects unprecedentedly small changes in environmental conditions at the nanoscale
The Hebrew University is a leader in research and development at the nanoscale. Credit: Patricia Alvarado Núñez - graziosopictures.com

Chip scale high precision measurements of physical quantities such as temperature, pressure and refractive index have become common with nanophotonics and nanoplasmonics resonance cavities. As excellent transducers to convert small variations in the local refractive index into measurable spectral shifts, resonance cavities are being used extensively in a variety of disciplines ranging from bio-sensing and pressure gauges to atomic and molecular spectroscopy. Chip-scale microring and microdisk resonators (MRRs) are widely used for these purposes owing to their miniaturized size, relative ease of design and fabrication, high quality factor, and versatility in the optimization of their transfer function.

The principle of operation of such resonative sensors is based on monitoring the spectrum dependence of the resonator subject to minute variation in its surrounding (e.g., different types of atoms and molecules, gases, pressure, temperature).  Yet despite several important accomplishments, such optical sensors are still limited in their performances, and their miniaturization is highly challenging.

Now, a team from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem has demonstrated an on-chip sensor capable of detecting unprecedentedly small frequency changes. The approach consists of two cascaded microring resonators, with one serving as the sensing device and the other playing the role of a reference—thus eliminating environmental and system fluctuations such as temperature and laser frequency.

"Here we demonstrate a record-high sensing precision on a device with a small footprint that can be integrated with standard CMOS technology, paving the way for even more exciting measurements such as single particle detection and high precision chip scale thermometry," said Prof. Uriel Levy, Director of the Harvey M. Krueger Family Center for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, and a faculty member at the Department of Applied Physics in the Rachel and Selim Benin School of Computer Science and Engineering.

Among the innovations that made this development possible are chip scale integration of reference measurement, and a servo-loop locking scheme that translates the measured effects from the optical domain to the radio frequency domain. These enabled the researchers to quantify their system capabilities using well-established RF technologies, such as frequency counters, spectrum analyzers, and atomic standards.

More information: Liron Stern et al. Ultra-precise optical to radio frequency based chip-scale refractive index and temperature sensor, Optica (2016). DOI: 10.1364/OPTICA.4.000001

Journal information: Optica

Provided by Hebrew University of Jerusalem

Citation: Ultra-precise chip-scale sensor detects unprecedentedly small changes in environmental conditions at the nanoscale (2017, January 18) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-01-ultra-precise-chip-scale-sensor-unprecedentedly-small.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Scientists develop new method of high-precision optical measurement
11 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Blackbody Radiation and Complex Refractive Index

5 hours ago

Looking for information on Verity SD100 monochromator unit

Sep 9, 2024

Can a magnifying mirror or prism be used somehow as a low-tech reading aid for the visually impaired?

Sep 7, 2024

Why tilting a diffraction grating produces tilted dots

Sep 2, 2024

Spherical Lens Model and Proof

Sep 2, 2024

Interpretation of a complex angle of refraction

Aug 28, 2024

More from Optics

Load comments (0)