January 3, 2017

A social reboot for illegal downloaders

by Inderscience

Unauthorized downloading of digital goods, including copyright music, videos, computer games, and images has become an increasing problem for content providers and those who hold the copyright on such goods and expect remuneration for distribution. A new research study in the International Journal of Business Environment suggests that content providers must take a pragmatic view based on social consensus to persuade illicit downloaders that their behaviour is economically and ethically unacceptable behaviour among their peer group or other social group to which they belong.

Eva Hofmann of the Centre for Trust, Peace and Social Relations, Coventry University, UK and Elfriede Penz of the Institute for International Marketing Management, at Vienna University of Economics and Business, in Austria, explain that unauthorised sharing of digital content, often referred to as "piracy", is well-entrenched in popular culture. However, they have discerned a difference in the way those downloading pirated content and the legal downloaders decide on how to obtain the content they desire from the internet.

Inherent in the problem for copyright holders is that digital can be duplicated endlessly without loss of fidelity, this benefit of the digital realm makes piracy easy but also points to the value of such goods as being less than traditional, physical items in the realm of content, such as CDs and DVDs. This makes the moral decision less onerous for illegal downloaders than were they to steal a CD or DVD from a high street shop. Interestingly, some earlier studies have suggested that does not detrimentally affects sales of physical goods and that many so-called pirates actually spend more on entertainment overall. Nevertheless, the sale of CDs and related goods are in decline and the industry blames piracy largely for declining numbers of units shifted. Conversely, consumers often cite the high price of as justification for engaging in unauthorised downloading.

"In the era of digitisation, exchanging goods for material and immaterial compensation or for a feeling of sheer altruism remains an important human behaviour," the team says, "But rather than tightening enforcement to protect their assets would benefit more by initiating communication with the illegal downloaders and profiting from global online networking rather than fighting it."

More information: Hofmann, E. and Penz, E. (2016) 'The moral decision-making process of unauthorised downloading', Int. J. Business Environment, Vol. 8, No. 4, pp.385-407. DOI: 10.1504/IJBE.2016.10001657

Provided by Inderscience

Citation: A social reboot for illegal downloaders (2017, January 3) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-01-social-reboot-illegal-downloaders.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Jury sides against Cox in 'trailblazing' music piracy case
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

7 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

Sep 9, 2024

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (2)