Physicists detect exotic looped trajectories of light in three-slit experiment

(Phys.org)—Physicists have performed a variation of the famous 200-year-old double-slit experiment that, for the first time, involves "exotic looped trajectories" of photons. These photons travel forward through one slit, then loop around and travel back through another slit, and then sometimes loop around again and travel forward through a third slit.
Interestingly, the contribution of these looped trajectories to the overall interference pattern leads to an apparent deviation from the usual form of the superposition principle. This apparent deviation can be understood as an incorrect application of the superposition principle—once the additional interference between looped and straight trajectories is accounted for, the superposition can be correctly applied.
The team of physicists, led by Omar S. Magaña-Loaiza and Israel De Leon, has published a paper on the new experiment in a recent issue of Nature Communications.
Loops of light
"Our work is the first experimental observation of looped trajectories," De Leon told Phys.org. "Looped trajectories are extremely difficult to detect because of their low probability of occurrence. Previously, researchers had suggested that these exotic trajectories could exist but failed to observe them."
To increase the probability of the occurrence of looped trajectories, the researchers designed a three-slit structure that supports surface plasmons, which the scientists describe as "strongly confined electromagnetic fields that can exist at the surface of metals." The presence of these electromagnetic fields near the three slits increases the contribution of looped trajectories to the overall interference pattern by almost two orders of magnitude.
"We provided a physical explanation that links the probability of these exotic trajectories to the near fields around the slits," De Leon said. "As such, one can increase the strength of near fields around the slits to increase the probability of photons following looped trajectories."
Superposition principle accounting for looped trajectories
The new three-slit experiment with looped trajectories is just one of many variations of the original double-slit experiment, first performed by Thomas Young in 1801. Since then, researchers have been performing versions that use electrons, atoms, or molecules instead of photons.
One of the reasons why the double-slit experiment has attracted so much attention is that it represents a physical manifestation of the principle of quantum superposition. The observation that individual particles can create an interference pattern implies that the particles must travel through both slits at the same time. This ability to occupy two places, or states, at once, is the defining feature of quantum superposition.
So far, all previous versions of the experiment have produced results that appear to be accurately described by the principle of superposition. This is because looped trajectories are so rare under normal conditions that their contribution to the overall interference pattern is typically negligible, and so applying the superposition principle to those cases results in a very good approximation.
It is when the contribution of the looped trajectories becomes non-negligible that it becomes apparent that the total interference is not simply the superposition of individual wavefunctions of photons with straight trajectories, and so the interference pattern is not correctly described by the usual form of the superposition principle.
Magaña-Loaiza explained this apparent deviation in more detail:
"The superposition principle is always valid—what is not valid is the inaccurate application of the superposition principle to a system with two or three slits," he said.
"For the past two centuries, scientists have assumed that one cannot observe interference if only one slit is illuminated in a two- or three-slit interferometer, and this is because this scenario represents the usual or typical case.
"However, in our paper we demonstrate that this is true only if the probability of photons to follow looped trajectories is negligible. Surprisingly, interference fringes are formed when photons following looped trajectories interfere with photons following straight (direct) trajectories, even when only one of the three slits is illuminated.
"The superposition principle can be applied to this surprising scenario by using the sum or 'superposition' of two wavefunctions; one describing a straight trajectory and the other describing looped trajectories. Not taking into account looped trajectories would represent an incorrect application of the superposition principle.
"To some extent, this effect is strange because scientists know that Thomas Young observed interference when he illuminated both slits and not only one. This is true only if the probability of photons following looped trajectories is negligible."
In addition to impacting physicists' understanding of the superposition principle as it is applied to these experiments, the results also reveal new properties of light that could have applications for quantum simulators and other technologies that rely on interference effects.
"We believe that exotic looped paths can have important implications in the study of decoherence mechanisms in interferometry or to increase the complexity of certain protocols for quantum random walks, quantum simulators, and other algorithms used in quantum computation," De Leon said.
More information:
Omar S. Magaña-Loaiza, Israel De Leon et al. "Exotic looped trajectories of photons in three-slit interference." Nature Communications. DOI: 10.1038/ncomms13987
The text is also unclear whether the interference differs from that expected from compounded wave refractions at the slits?
how so?
Physics like biology might be probably approximately correct. It goes back to the Greeks in some sense. Can we utilize a priori features of distributions, hence Liouville's theorem(independence). Or must we go back and make the experiment consistent with a quantum Hamming bound set by the entire experimental system(superposition conditional)?
Perhaps these things are isomorphic like the Copenhagen integration of probability and the surreal geometric pilot-wave theories. It might be a human thing to judge a difference. In relational theories a trivial case is chosen the expand upon, but in statistics and Bayesian networks we usually require unitarity with a distribution. Origin and unfolding makes music with M-theory, but emergent anthropic principles is loop quantum gravity's introduction.
Tell that to the principle of least action using Feynman path integrals. We call it light particles and we sum a pile of photons taking all paths. Those that take the most least paths are what is observed.
Recent experiments have shown the ontology of the waveform to be taken as real.
You're not too far off. The real problem is the word 'particle' in the colloquial sense is an outdated model. There are still particles and photons in physics. They're just not little balls of 'stuff.' They are, in fact, 'ripples of energy' (energy-carrying excitations of some quantum field; in the case of photons, the EM field).
Particle in the more modern sense means that there is a discrete 'ripple' (wave packet, if you will) that carries momentum and energy.
And those wave packets travel through space arranged in discrete, tight helical paths - a "gyre" for lack of better term...
Maybe you imagine that to be the case but it's no part of established scientific theory on the matter.
This is fascinating; it shows that the path integral approach is not just a mathematical oddity but an experimentally demonstrable reality. Feynman turns out to be righter than everyone thought... again.
An important point here is that while the probability of such looped trajectories is below the measurement error threshold in the unenhanced experiment, it is not zero; the experiment in the surface plasmon enhanced mode merely exaggerates the probability of the looped trajectories, it does not create them. Both modes are demonstrated in this experiment, and can be directly compared.
The conclusion to be reached is that even if you think you can tell which slit the particle went through, if there's more than one alternative in the near field, which means with a path length close to the same as the length for the path you think you have determined, then you will still see interference.
@RichManJoe: I won't say wrong, I'll say incorrect. The experiment actually uses single photons. You wouldn't know that from reading the article; you have to go read the paper and examine the experimental setup; it also helps if you've seen writeups of the DCQE (which I strongly recommend you familiarize yourself with if you're interested enough to be asking this question). You got a 5 from me despite being incorrect for asking a good question.
The interference terms are carefully calculated using numerical simulation of the Maxwell equations. I'm not quite sure what you mean by "compounded wave refractions at the slits," so I can't say whether this might be tantamount to the plasmon effects.
I'd rather say that the concept of "particle" in quantum mechanics is not really very much like the concept of "particle" in classical physics; in quantum mechanics, "particles" have wavelike characteristics that are absent in the classical concept of "particle."
Rather, I wish to see Viewable Applications. For eg., suppose some are standing at a Bus Stop and on very first rain drop, they should be covered with a suitable tent above...so that there will be no need for anyone standing there to open up an umbrella. Then, the question arises. What happens if several more step in at once? How do you cover them up too..Without messing up the whole place!
It's worth keeping in mind that we can see individual quanta; we have to use a scintillation screen, though. The human eye's retina will respond to one photon, but the filtering system will not pass it along to the brain unless several of them hit within a short time: http://math.ucr.e...ton.html
[contd]
A scintillation screen produces enough photons for us to see the impact on the screen of a single quantum. Some CCD chips also can respond to single quanta, as well.
The idea of a "particle" indicates that a quantum is a localized phenomenon, with a finite size. This is why this terminology is used.
"Wave" is used because the mathematical description of a quantum includes math that is substantially similar to the math we use to describe water or sound waves.
"Wave packet" partakes of some of each of these characteristics. But it still doesn't really capture things like quantum non-locality or entanglement.
"Quantum" takes the whole thing in, but is resistant to our imagination since we do not encounter quanta in everyday existence.
Choose your poison.
Scotty's (ST) technobabble made more sense - when he WASN'T changing the laws of physics...
Here's a discussion of near- and far-field effects from Wikipedia: https://en.wikipe...ar_field
From this we can see that the most ordinary of near-field effects in a multi-slit experiment is detecting the slit the particle traversed. Ordinarily, in the case of slit apparatuses that are not conductive, this is the only available near-field effect.
However, in the case where the apparatus is made of a conductive material (and gold is highly conductive), electromagnetic waves can create surface plasmons, and in this case the plasmons and the particles (in this case photons) can interact. Basically the conductive slit apparatus is acting as an antenna, which is a device for focusing electromagnetic fields upon a detector using various means including surface plasmons.
The researchers have used a particular type of antenna, in other words, that uses surface plasmon effects to affect the focus on the far-field measurement area, and the focus works in such a way that it promotes the sigmoid paths shown in the paper traversing all three slits in their experiment. Not all the time; but much more often than it happens with a non-conductive slit apparatus. Enough to raise it above the threshold of uncertainty and make it measurable.
And as far as I can tell no one has done this experiment before. This is a completely new result, and furthermore the researchers have then done the theoretical physics to show exactly why and how this happens, starting from Maxwell's equations and proceeding to quantum electrodynamics.
It is a most elegant experiment in quantum optics, and some solid theoretical physics that doesn't merely confirm what has been done before but explores new areas where we have little if any data.
Is this ground-breaking news? No, not really. And that's what makes it the most interesting. This is a nice, tight little piece of research from some consummate quantum optics experimenters and electrodynamic theorists. They've shown that Maxwell's equations work in some very unusual circumstances, and that Dirac's do too. Furthermore they've validated results from numerical simulations of both sets of equations in a single experiment. To top it all off they've validated results from experiment and theory for one of the hottest areas of research, surface plasmons from materials science.
We need to be going around checking these areas we haven't pushed into all the time. A lot of great science gets done there, but it doesn't get a lot of headlines. This is Real Science right down there in the trenches. Brick by brick the edifice grows.
Nothing (well, the physical existence of the apparatus does put a limit on the number of possible loops). But every further loop is increasingly unlikely.
Small niggle: A truly infinite loop would be impossible to detect because it would never actually get to a detector and therefore never be part of an interference pattern.
I'd be surprised if anyone is (and, of course, this goes for mathematics, chemistry, and basically any other field of science as well). The amount of stuff that is in the human knowledge base is so vast that the best you can hope for is to become an expert in one tiny part, proficient in a small field and a generalist in a wider area with a rudimentary knowledge in some other areas.
You begin with "plasmonic/near field effects" which shows that you understand neither, since you equate them. You continue by claiming that these are a "crucial 'common factor' in all 'slit type experiment[s]," when most multi-slit experiments are done with non-conducting slit apparatus, which precludes plasmons.
You're caught in the toils of your own jargon generator, trying to associate two unrelated concepts neither of which you are capable of comprehending. It fools no one yet you continue to pose. Why do you bother? Do you seriously think anyone on the physics & science site doesn't see how you operate? It's not working. Definition of insanity: doing the same thing over and over and never noticing it didn't work the first time.
