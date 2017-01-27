New 'needle-pulse' beam pattern packs a punch

January 27, 2017
New 'needle-pulse' beam pattern packs a punch
Three representations of the 'needle pulse' beam, showing how the circular wave fronts collapse into a needle-like thin power distribution with no side lobes. Credit: Kevin Parker/Miguel Alonso

A new beam pattern devised by University of Rochester researchers could bring unprecedented sharpness to ultrasound and radar images, burn precise holes in manufactured materials at a nano scale—even etch new properties onto their surfaces.

These are just a few of the items on the "Christmas tree" of possible applications for the beam pattern that Miguel Alonso, professor of optics, and Kevin Parker, the William F. May Professor of Engineering, describe in a recent paper in Optics Express.

The pattern results from what Parker calls "an analytically beautiful mathematical solution" that Alonso devised. It causes a light or sound wave to collapse inward, forming—during a mere nanosecond or less—an incredibly thin, intense beam before the wave expands outward again.

"All the energy fits together in time and space so it comes together—BAM!—like a crescendo," says Parker, explosively clapping his hands for emphasis. "It can be done with an optical light wave, with ultrasound, radar, sonar—it will work for all of them."

Most traditional beam patterns maintain a persistent shape as long as the source is operating. However, they are not as intense as the beam created by Parker and Alonso, which the researchers call a "needle pulse beam." "It is very localized, with no extensions or side lobes that would carry energy away from the main beam," says Alonso.

Side lobes, radiating off a beam like the halos sometimes seen around a car headlight, are especially problematic in ultrasound. "Side lobes are the enemy," Alonso says. "You want to direct all of your ultrasound wave to the one thing you want to image, so then, whatever is reflected back will tell you about that one thing. If you're also getting a diffusion of waves elsewhere, it blurs the image."

Because it is incredibly narrow, the new beam "makes it possible to resolve things at exquisite resolutions, where you need to separate tiny things that are close together," Parker says, adding that the beam could have applications not only for ultrasound, but microscopy, radar, and sonar.

New 'needle-pulse' beam pattern packs a punch
A representation of the ‘needle pulse’ beam, showing how the circular wave fronts collapse into a needle-like thin power distribution with no side lobes. Credit: University of Rochester

According to Alonso, industrial applications might include any form of laser materials processing that involves putting as much light as possible on a given line.

The idea for the needle pulse beam originated with Parker, an expert in ultrasound, who for inspiration often peruses mathematical functions from a century or more ago in the "ancient texts."

"I could see a general form of the solution; but I couldn't get past the equation," he says "So I went to the person (Alonso) who I consider the world's leading expert on optical theory and mathematics."

They came up with various expressions that were "mathematically correct," Alonso says, but corresponded to beams requiring an infinite amount of energy. The solution—"a particular mathematical trick" that could apply to a beam with finite energy—came to him while swimming with his wife in Lake Ontario.

"Many of the ideas I have do not happen at my desk," Alonso says. "It happens while I'm riding my bicycle, or in the shower, or swimming, or doing something else—away from all the paperwork."

Parker says this discovery continues an international quest that began at the University of Rochester. In 1986—in the face of worldwide skepticism—a University team including Joseph Eberly, the Andrew Carnegie Professor of Physics and professor of optics, offered evidence of an unexpected new, diffraction-free light form. The so-called Bessel beam is now widely used.

Read the 1986 study, "Diffraction-free beams"

"It had been decades since anyone formulated a new type of beam," Parker says. "Then, as soon as the Bessel beam was announced, people were thinking there may be other new beams out there. The race was on.

"Finding a new pattern is a like finding a new element. It doesn't happen very often."

Explore further: From unconventional laser beams to a more robust imaging wave

More information: Kevin J. Parker et al. Longitudinal iso-phase condition and needle pulses, Optics Express (2016). DOI: 10.1364/OE.24.028669

Related Stories

Physics duo create tractor beam using dual Bessel beams

October 22, 2012

(Phys.org)—David Ruffner and David Grier of New York University have developed a technique for using Bessel beams to draw a particle toward a source. In their paper published in Physical Review Letters they describe how ...

Researchers build acoustic tractor beam

May 8, 2014

(Phys.org) —A team of researchers with members from the U.K., Scotland and the U.S. has built a functioning acoustic tractor beam in a lab—one that is able to pull objects of centimeter size. In their paper published ...

Recommended for you

Absorbing electromagnetic energy while avoiding the heat

January 27, 2017

Electrical engineers at Duke University have created the world's first electromagnetic metamaterial made without any metal. The device's ability to absorb electromagnetic energy without heating up has direct applications ...

New 'needle-pulse' beam pattern packs a punch

January 27, 2017

A new beam pattern devised by University of Rochester researchers could bring unprecedented sharpness to ultrasound and radar images, burn precise holes in manufactured materials at a nano scale—even etch new properties ...

Electron holography of individual proteins

January 26, 2017

Proteins are the tools of life. In future, scientists may be able to examine single molecules with an especially gentle method to determine how they are constructed, how they perform their functions in cells, and how they ...

First step towards photonic quantum network

January 25, 2017

Advanced photonic nanostructures are well on their way to revolutionising quantum technology for quantum networks based on light. Researchers from the Niels Bohr Institute have now developed the first building blocks needed ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

NoStrings
not rated yet 14 hours ago
Reminds Tesla death ray? Maybe he had a right idea after all; everyone till now thought he was out of his rocker.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.