The University of Rochester (UR) was established in 1850 in Upstate New York in the city of Rochester. UR is a private institution with an exceptional research component in the field of optics. The Institute of Optics was founded in 1929 and continues to produce far-reaching research in the field. The Laboratory for the Laser Energetics 60-beam Omega laser is the largest in the world. In 2007, the University of Rochester Medical Center was awarded a $26 million grant to study bird-flu and develop a vaccine. UR has nearly 9,000 undergraduate and graduate students. UR has eight Nobel Laureates who have been associated with the university and ranks in the top 40 of all universities and colleges in the United States.

New ligand-guided technique enhances drug development

Achieving a level of precision to create complex medicines and materials with extreme accuracy is a longstanding goal of scientists and pharmaceutical companies. If achieved, that precision could lead to the development of ...

Analytical Chemistry

Aug 8, 2024

