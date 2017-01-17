NASA's Aqua satellite sees Tropical Depression 01W ending near Southern Vietnam

NASA's Aqua satellite provided a visible-light image of Tropical Depression 01W and showed that it was disorganized on Jan. 16 at 0620 UTC (1:20 a.m. EST). Credit: NASA NASA's Aqua satellite provided a visible-light image of Tropical Depression 01W as it headed toward southern Vietnam for a brief landfall on January 16. By January 17 the depression had dissipated.

The Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer aboard NASA's Aqua satellite provided a visible-light image of Tropical Depression 01W and showed that it was disorganized on Jan. 16 at 0620 UTC (1:20 a.m. EST).

On Jan. 16 at 0300 UTC (Jan. 15 10 p.m. EST) the Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) reported that maximum sustained winds were near 25 knots (28.7 mph/46/3 kph). It was centered near 9.0 degrees north latitude and 106.2 degrees east longitude, 112 nautical miles south-southeast of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, has tracked westward at 8 knots (92. Mph/14.8 kph).

The JTWC said "Animated multispectral satellite imagery depicts a decaying, fully-exposed, low-level circulation center with no deep convection."

Tropical Depression 01W made a brief landfall over the southern tip of Vietnam around 10 a.m. EST (1500 UTC) on Jan. 16 and then dissipated in the Gulf of Thailand by January 17.

Explore further: NASA's Aqua Satellite sees Tropical Depression Kujira at landfall