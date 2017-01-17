January 17, 2017

Indiana cancer agency hacked for data won't pay ransom

An Indiana cancer services agency says it will replace and rebuild its data after a computer hack demanding a ransom.

Cancer Services of East Central Indiana-Little Red Door in Muncie says it was hacked Jan. 11 and the hackers demanded a ransom of 50 bitcoins, or about $43,000, for access to its .

Executive Director Aimee Fant says most of the agency's data is in and it will replace its server with a secure, cloud-based system. She says it won't pay a ransom when all of its funds must go toward serving and their families and preventative screenings, and it will be back up and running at full capacity by the end of the week.

Fant says the agency has been working with the FBI on the attack.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Indiana cancer agency hacked for data won't pay ransom (2017, January 17) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-01-indiana-cancer-agency-hacked-wont.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Hospital paid 17K ransom to hackers of its computer network
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

4 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

22 hours ago

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)