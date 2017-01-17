Researchers describe global sea level event during the hot greenhouse climate of the dinosaur age

January 16, 2017

Global sea level change has generally been considered to be a consequence of the growth and decay of continental ice sheets, which would explain large, rapid changes in sea level, even during extensive periods of global climatic warmth that prevailed during the age of the dinosaurs.

However, such a mechanism is difficult to envision during times of the most extreme global warmth, such as the Turonian (93.9-89.8 million years ago), when the equator-to-pole temperature gradient was very low and the presence of polar ice was unlikely. Several events previously considered as global in extent during this time are shown to have age uncertainties that are too great to determine whether they were globally synchronous.

The amplitude of the largest and most widespread sea level fall within the peak period of Cretaceous global warmth, centered at ~91.8 Ma (±0.4 million years), varies at different locations depending on the influence of regional tectonics and climatic conditions.

The only way to envision ice volume variation as a mechanism that caused sea level fall at this time is if ephemeral ice sheets accumulated on land areas at high elevations in Antarctica. Detailed tomographic imaging of Antarctica followed by geodynamic modeling are needed to determine the likelihood of such a scenario.

Other mechanisms for , such as transference between ground water (a small amplitude shorter time scale effect) and the ocean and entrainment and release of water from the mantle to the oceanic reservoir (a potentially large amplitude and longer time scale process), are intriguing and need to be explored further to prove their efficacy at multi-thousand-year time scales.

Explore further: Variability of major oceanic currents driven by climate change

More information: Bilal U. Haq et al, Anatomy of a eustatic event during the Turonian (Late Cretaceous) hot greenhouse climate, Science China Earth Sciences (2016). DOI: 10.1007/s11430-016-0166-y

Related Stories

Scientists show salinity counts when it comes to sea level

November 20, 2014

Using ocean observations and a large suite of climate models, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory scientists have found that long-term salinity changes have a stronger influence on regional sea level changes than previously ...

Scientists look at global sea level rise

October 12, 2005

Scientists from nine nations are involved in the Integrated Ocean Drilling Program's Tahiti Sea Level Expedition, investigating global sea level increases.

Recommended for you

Bay Area methane emissions may be double what we thought

January 17, 2017

Emissions of methane—a potent climate-warming gas—may be roughly twice as high as officially estimated for the San Francisco Bay Area. Most of the emissions come from biological sources, such as landfills, but natural ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.