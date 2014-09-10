Farthest stars in Milky Way might be ripped from another galaxy

January 11, 2017
Farthest stars in Milky Way might be ripped from another galaxy
In this computer-generated image, a red oval marks the disk of our Milky Way galaxy and a red dot shows the location of the Sagittarius dwarf galaxy. The yellow circles represent stars that have been ripped from the Sagittarius dwarf and flung far across space. Five of the 11 farthest known stars in our galaxy were probably stolen this way. Credit: Marion Dierickx / CfA

The 11 farthest known stars in our galaxy are located about 300,000 light-years from Earth, well outside the Milky Way's spiral disk. New research by Harvard astronomers shows that half of those stars might have been ripped from another galaxy: the Sagittarius dwarf. Moreover, they are members of a lengthy stream of stars extending one million light-years across space, or 10 times the width of our galaxy.

"The star streams that have been mapped so far are like creeks compared to the giant river of we predict will be observed eventually," says lead author Marion Dierickx of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics (CfA).

The Sagittarius dwarf is one of dozens of mini- that surround the Milky Way. Over the age of the universe it made several loops around our galaxy. On each passage, the Milky Way's gravitational tides tugged on the smaller galaxy, pulling it apart like taffy.

Dierickx and her PhD advisor, Harvard theorist Avi Loeb, used computer models to simulate the movements of the Sagittarius dwarf over the past 8 billion years. They varied its initial velocity and angle of approach to the Milky Way to determine what best matched current observations.

"The starting speed and approach angle have a big effect on the orbit, just like the speed and angle of a missile launch affects its trajectory," explains Loeb.

At the beginning of the simulation, the Sagittarius dwarf weighed about 10 billion times the mass of our Sun, or about one percent of the Milky Way's mass. Dierickx's calculations showed that over time, the hapless dwarf lost about a third of its stars and a full nine-tenths of its dark matter. This resulted in three distinct streams of stars that reach as far as one million light-years from the Milky Way's center. They stretch all the way out to the edge of the Milky Way halo and display one of the largest structures observable on the sky.

The video will load shortly
This movie simulates several passages of the Sagittarius dwarf galaxy past the galactic center (GC) of the Milky Way over the course of 8 billion years. The blue and red particles represent dark matter and stars, respectively. Credit: Marion Dierickx / CfA

Moreover, five of the 11 most distant stars in our galaxy have positions and velocities that match what you would expect of stars stripped from the Sagittarius dwarf. The other six do not appear to be from Sagittarius, but might have been removed from a different dwarf galaxy.

Mapping projects like the Sloan Digital Sky Survey have charted one of the three streams predicted by these simulations, but not to the full extent that the models suggest. Future instruments like the Large Synoptic Survey Telescope, which will detect much fainter stars across the sky, should be able to identify the other streams.

"More interlopers from Sagittarius are out there just waiting to be found," says Dierickx.

These findings have been accepted for publication in The Astrophysical Journal and are available online at arxiv.org/pdf/1611.00089.pdf

Explore further: This star cluster is not what it seems

Related Stories

This star cluster is not what it seems

September 10, 2014

This new image from the VLT Survey Telescope in northern Chile shows a vast collection of stars, the globular cluster Messier 54. This cluster looks similar to many others but it has a secret. Messier 54 doesn't belong to ...

Image: Hubble views a stubborn dwarf galaxy

July 12, 2016

The fuzzy collection of stars seen in this NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image forms an intriguing dwarf galaxy named LEDA 677373, located about 14 million light-years away from us.

Milky Way seen to be a galactic cannibal

April 7, 2008

A stream of debris across the sky is the result of intergalactic cannibalism, researchers from The Australian National University conclude, and it is the not the first time our galaxy has had one of its neighbours for breakfast.

Hubble peers at a distinctly disorganized dwarf galaxy

April 4, 2016

Despite being less famous than their elliptical and spiral galactic cousins, irregular dwarf galaxies, such as the one captured in this NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image, are actually one of the most common types of galaxy ...

Reconciling dwarf galaxies with dark matter

September 7, 2016

Dwarf galaxies are enigmas wrapped in riddles. Although they are the smallest galaxies, they represent some of the biggest mysteries about our universe. While many dwarf galaxies surround our own Milky Way, there seem to ...

A beast with four tails

November 30, 2011

(PhysOrg.com) -- The Milky Way galaxy continues to devour its small neighbouring dwarf galaxies and the evidence is spread out across the sky.

Recommended for you

Simulations suggest Planet Nine may have been a rogue

January 12, 2017

(Phys.org)—Space researchers James Vesper and Paul Mason with New Mexico State University have given a presentation at this year's American Astronomical Science meeting outlining the results of simulations they have been ...

'Hot Jupiter' detected around nearby variable star

January 12, 2017

(Phys.org)—Astronomers have detected a new "hot Jupiter" exoplanet orbiting a nearby T Tauri star known as TAP 26. The newly detected alien world, designated TAP 26 b, is about 66 percent more massive than Jupiter and is ...

4 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

Benni
1 / 5 (4) 22 hours ago
Dierickx's calculations showed that over time, the hapless dwarf lost about a third of its stars and a full nine-tenths of its dark matter.


You just gotta love the math skills of this guy, he calculated a loss of 0.9 of something that is Fake Science, he didn't even try to tell us how he knew DM existed there in the first place, but that he had calculations to PROVE it had been lost.

To come up with calculations about anything dealing with DM there must of necessity be GRAVITY CALCULATIONS involved, he didn't do them, he simply INFERRED everything with no EVIDENCE to support his INFERRALS..........this is what passes for Astrophysics these days.

Rguy journalist, you need to get here & help this guy out a little bit......put up the link to Dierickx's calculations so he doesn't come off here looking like a total dunce. After you've done that, send him a note pointing out how you saved his reputation for promoting Fake Science.

RNP
5 / 5 (3) 16 hours ago
@Benni
The "guy" you insult above (Marion Dierickx) is a lady. The paper is self-explanatory, so your failure to understand is your problem, NOT mine. You really should learn something about the subject if you do not want your posts to continue to be as ignorant as this one.
Benni
1 / 5 (3) 13 hours ago
@Benni
The "guy" you insult above (Marion Dierickx) is a lady. The paper is self-explanatory, so your failure to understand is your problem, NOT mine. You really should learn something about the subject if you do not want your posts to continue to be as ignorant as this one.


RNP, only a journalist like you, would care more about the gender origin of the article as opposed to the accuracy of the scientific content presented within the article.
RNP
5 / 5 (2) 1 hour ago
@Benni
RNP, only a journalist like you, would care more about the gender origin of the article as opposed to the accuracy of the scientific content presented within the article.


The "accuracy of the scientific content presented within the article" is evidenced in the paper - there is no need for me to defend it. This is particularly true with regard your post as you made no actual scientific points and you clearly have not read or understood the paper. It is the LACK of accuracy in your understanding of the physics that matters here. This was therefore the subject of my comment.

BTW. Your childish attempts to insult me by insisting that I am a journalist, insults journalists, not me. Now, grow up!

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.