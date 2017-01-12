Dung heaps are rhinos' Facebook: study

January 11, 2017
A team of scientists recreated the signature dung smell of territorial male and of female rhinos in heat, then spread the synthe
A team of scientists recreated the signature dung smell of territorial male and of female rhinos in heat, then spread the synthetic odours around the park to mimic fresh poo deposits

Rhinos signal gender, age, and sexual availability in their poo, said a study Wednesday which suggested mammals may use communal dung heaps as social networking sites.

It is well known that animals communicate via chemical messages transmitted in urine—think of dogs marking their territory—but the data-transmitting role of dung, another waste product, has been unclear.

A trio of scientists from South Africa and Germany extracted air from around dung pats of free-roaming white in the Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park in KwaZulu-Natal, then analysed the scent in the lab.

The team recreated the signature dung smell of territorial males and of females in heat, then spread the synthetic odours around the park to mimic fresh poo deposits.

As expected, free-roaming territorial males, which are solitary, displayed different behaviours in response to distinct smells.

When the odour was that of an intruder bull, the males revisited the dung pile often to keep close tabs on the movements of a potential territorial rival, sometimes assuming a "vigilance posture".

Faced with the female-mimicking smell, the males spent a lot more time sniffing the odour advertising sexual readiness.

The results suggested that dung smells "do transmit key information," the researchers wrote in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

This included the depositor's age, sex, and for females, whether or not they are in heat.

"This is a vital step towards understanding why many mammals use communal defecation sites" called middens, said a Royal Society media summary.

"It is likely that such sites are used in the same way we use social networking—to 'read' the posts of others in their network and to leave posts for others."

The white or square-lipped rhinoceros is the largest species—the second largest land mammal after the elephant.

It grazes on short grasses, is extremely short-sighted and relies heavily on smells for information on its surroundings.

Explore further: Dung beetles found to reduce survival of livestock parasites

More information: Dung odours signal sex, age, territorial and oestrous state in white rhinos, Proceedings of the Royal Society B, rspb.royalsocietypublishing.org/lookup/doi/10.1098/rspb.2016.2376

Related Stories

Female dung beetles use horns to fight over manure

March 4, 2010

(PhysOrg.com) -- Dung beetles are among the few species in which the females are more impressively equipped with armor than males, and a new study explains why: the females fight each other for the best manure and breeding ...

European dung-fly females all aflutter for large males

April 13, 2012

European and North American black scavenger flies – also called dung flies as their larvae develop in the feces of vertebrates and thus break them down – belong to the same species. Nevertheless, they strongly differ ...

Tracing the ancestry of dung beetles

April 25, 2016

One of the largest and most important groups of dung beetles in the world evolved from a single common ancestor and relationships among the various lineages are now known, according to new research by an entomologist from ...

Drugs and dung a bad mix for climate: study

May 25, 2016

Scientists have discovered a potential threat to Earth's climate lurking in a dark and smelly place: the dung of cattle treated with antibiotics, a study said Wednesday.

Exotic manure is sure to lure the dung connoisseur

April 11, 2012

Although the preference of dung beetles for specific types and conditions of dung has been given substantial attention, little has been done to investigate their preference for dung from exotic mammals found on game farms ...

Recommended for you

Researchers find neurons that orient bats toward destination

January 13, 2017

Navigating to a destination, whether you are a human or a bat, requires a complex set of calculations and interactions among brain cells. Weizmann Institute of Science researchers, working with bats, have now revealed the ...

Biologists discover how viruses hijack cell's machinery

January 12, 2017

Biologists at UC San Diego have documented for the first time how very large viruses reprogram the cellular machinery of bacteria during infection to more closely resemble an animal or human cell—a process that allows these ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

Guy_Underbridge
4 / 5 (4) Jan 11, 2017
Dung heaps are rhinos' Facebook

...or the inverse could be said for humans?

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.