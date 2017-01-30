Cincinnati Zoo names prematurely born hippo—Fiona

January 31, 2017

A baby hippo born prematurely at the Cincinnati Zoo has a name—it's Fiona (fee-OH'-nuh).

The zoo's mammal curator Christina Gorsuch says members of the team giving the week-old female calf 24-hour care thought the name that means "fair" was a perfect fit for the "fair little girl."

The zoo says 17-year-old Bibi gave birth six weeks early Jan. 24 to the first Nile hippo born there in 75 years.

Staffers have been working to help her grow, get stronger and learn to nurse on her own. They keep her close enough to her parents so they can hear and smell each other.

Gorsuch says Fiona still has a long way to go and isn't "out of the woods yet."

The zoo is providing updates on its website.

Explore further: Cincinnati Zoo says premature hippo calf shows progress

Related Stories

Pygmy hippo takes his first swim

June 10, 2011

He may be tiny but pygmy hippo Sapo made a big splash when he took a dip in his outdoor pool for the first time this week.

Recommended for you

Reversible saliva allows frogs to hang on to next meal

January 31, 2017

A frog uses its whip-like tongue to snag its prey faster than a human can blink, hitting it with a force five times greater than gravity. How does it hang onto its meal as the food rockets back into its mouth?

Dutch experiment with 'Tinder for orangutans'

January 31, 2017

An animal reserve in the Netherlands is having apes respond to images of their fellow creatures on a tablet, a programme dubbed "Tinder for orangutans" by the Dutch press.

Acid trip makes clumsy cone snails miss their prey

January 31, 2017

Deadly cone snails are too clumsy to catch their prey when exposed to the levels of ocean acidification expected under predicted climate change, according to new research published in Biology Letters.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.