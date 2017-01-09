January 9, 2017

Cellphone, Wi-Fi coverage goes live at NYC subway stations

Cellphone and Wi-Fi coverage is now being provided for commuters at each of New York City's many underground subway stations, one year ahead of schedule.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office has announced that service for AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon Wireless customers will be available across the city's subway system beginning Monday.

Early delivery of the service was spurred by Cuomo's call to accelerate the project and modernize the Metropolitan Transportation Authority at the beginning of last year.

MTA Chairman Tom Prendergast says he knows connectivity is a big issue for customers and the transit agency is "thrilled" to launch the vital services so far ahead of schedule.

Transit Wireless invested more than $300 million in the project, which comes at no cost to and taxpayers.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Cellphone, Wi-Fi coverage goes live at NYC subway stations (2017, January 9) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-01-cellphone-wi-fi-coverage-nyc-subway.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Wi-Fi, cell service: Big changes coming to NYC subway (Update)
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Electric field generator question

3 hours ago

Kids Ride on Toy Car Battery/Voltage

15 hours ago

Is a self-powered transmitter possible?

Sep 9, 2024

Maxwell Equations Absorbent Boundary Conditions

Sep 9, 2024

Mixing 18650 and 21700 cells in same parallel pack in battery pack ok?

Sep 8, 2024

Relationship between SNR and shielding effectiveness

Aug 30, 2024

More from Electrical Engineering

Load comments (0)