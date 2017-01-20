Ancient tree rings suggest sunspot cycles have been ongoing for 290 million years

January 20, 2017 by Bob Yirka report
Sun
The Sun by the Atmospheric Imaging Assembly of NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory. Credit: NASA

(Phys.org)—A pair of researchers affiliated with the Natural History Museum in Chemnitz and Technische Universität Bergakademie Freiberg, both in Germany, has found evidence in ancient tree rings of a solar sunspot cycle millions of years ago similar to the one observed in more modern times. In their paper published in the journal Geology, Ludwig Luthardt and Ronny Rößler describe how they gathered an assortment of petrified tree samples from a region in Germany and used them to count sunspot cycles.

Scientists know that the sun undergoes a sunspot cycle of approximately 11 years—some spots appear, grow cooler and then slowly move toward the equator and eventually disappear—the changes to the sun spots cause changes to the brightness level of the sun—as the level waxes and wanes, plants here on Earth respond, growing more or less in a given year—this can be seen in the width of tree rings. In this new effort, the researchers gathered petrified tree samples from a region of Germany that was covered by lava during a volcanic eruption approximately 290 million years ago (during the Permian period), offering a historical record of sun activity.

The research pair obtained 43 petrified tree specimens (tree-trunk slices) and report that they were able to count 1,917 rings which were preserved well enough to allow for observation under a microscope. Because the trees had all died at the same time, the researchers were able to establish a baseline between them which allowed for comparing tree ring growth between samples over the same time periods—which covered 79 years. Doing so, they report, revealed very clearly a cycle of growth similar to that seen in modern trees, though in this case, it was slightly different. Today the cycle is an average of 11.2 years, back then it was 10.6—close enough, the researchers suggest, to conclude that the sun has been behaving very predictably for at least 290 million years.

It should be noted that not everyone agrees with the theory that leaves such a clear record in —other factors might be involved such as general global temperature, weather patterns or even outbreaks of insect populations.

Explore further: Recent decades likely wettest in four millennia in Tibet

More information: Ludwig Luthardt et al. Fossil forest reveals sunspot activity in the early Permian, Geology (2017). DOI: 10.1130/G38669.1

Abstract
Modern-day periodic climate pattern variations related to solar activity are well known. High-resolution records such as varves, ice cores, and tree-ring sequences are commonly used for reconstructing climatic variations in the younger geological history. For the first time we apply dendrochronological methods to Paleozoic trees in order to recognize annual variations. Large woody tree trunks from the early Permian Fossil Forest of Chemnitz, southeast Germany, show a regular cyclicity in tree-ring formation. The mean ring curve reveals a 10.62 yr cyclicity, the duration of which is almost identical to the modern 11 yr solar cycle. Therefore, we speculate and further discuss that, like today, sunspot activity caused fluctuations of cosmic radiation input to the atmosphere, affecting cloud formation and annual rates of precipitation, which are reflected in the tree-ring archive. This is the earliest record of sunspot cyclicity and simultaneously demonstrates its long-term stable periodicity for at least 300 m.y.

Related Stories

Tree rings on Hawai'i could hold new knowledge about El Nino

August 24, 2015

Trees can record centuries of history in their rings – changes in rainfall and temperatures, even evidence of fires sweeping through a region or the climatic impacts of volcanic eruptions. Annual rings are common in trees ...

Recommended for you

Caves in central China show history of natural flood patterns

January 19, 2017

Researchers at the University of Minnesota have found that major flooding and large amounts of precipitation occur on 500-year cycles in central China. These findings shed light on the forecasting of future floods and improve ...

3 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

Nik_2213
not rated yet 17 hours ago
Bravo !!
Da Schneib
1 / 5 (1) 16 hours ago
Bwahahaha, sunspot cycles have obviously been ongoing for the 4.5 billion years' known existence of the Sun.

It's nice they got data for one sixteenth of that time. Yay. /sarcasm
jonesdave
not rated yet 7 hours ago
Bwahahaha, sunspot cycles have obviously been ongoing for the 4.5 billion years' known existence of the Sun.

It's nice they got data for one sixteenth of that time. Yay. /sarcasm


And that isn't the point of the article/ paper. Read it again. They are saying that there is little to no difference in the ~ 11 yr sunspot cycle.
Now, if you have evidence that the 11 yr cycle hasn't changed over 4.5 Ga, I would suggest writing to the authors, and saving them the time of hunting down even older evidence.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.