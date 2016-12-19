December 19, 2016

Video: An interview with 2016 Priestley medalist Mostafa El-Sayed

by American Chemical Society

An interview with 2016 Priestley medalist Mostafa El-Sayed (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

It's difficult to sum up Mostafa El-Sayed's nearly 60-year career as a chemist in just a few sentences. He uses lasers and other tools to better understand the properties and behavior of molecules and the nanoscale world. He is a pioneer in the use of nanomedicine to fight cancer. He even has a spectroscopy rule named after him: the "El-Sayed rule."

For all of these reasons and more, El-Sayed received the Priestley Medal in 2016, the highest honor given by the American Chemical Society. His work is the focus of the latest episode of ACS' Prized Science series, available here:

Provided by American Chemical Society

Citation: Video: An interview with 2016 Priestley medalist Mostafa El-Sayed (2016, December 19) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-12-video-priestley-medalist-mostafa-el-sayed.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

American Chemical Society's highest honor goes to pioneer of diagnostic 'DNA chips'
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How to remove epoxy resin from diesel fuel? A/B extraction? Distill?

Sep 9, 2024

Where can I find chemistry experiments that are accurately described with the Dirac equation?

Sep 9, 2024

Hybridisation of SO3

Sep 9, 2024

Chemically regenerating my auto's catalytic converter?

Sep 5, 2024

Is Sylcap 284 as permeable as Sylgard 184?

Aug 28, 2024

Mouth heating up after eating biscuits

Aug 25, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)