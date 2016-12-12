December 12, 2016

Source: Google deal will make YouTube, others usable in Cuba

by Michael Weissenstein

A source familiar with a deal being announced between Cuba and Google says it will make Google websites like YouTube run up to 10 times faster on the island.

Google is installing multiple servers in Cuba that will host much of the company's most popular content, the person said on condition of anonymity because the deal had not yet been made public. The agreement was being announced by Google chairman Eric Schmidt Monday morning in Havana.

Storing Google data in Cuba eliminates the that signals must travel from the island through Venezuela to the nearest Google server. The U.S. has no direct data link to the island, contributing to painfully slow internet speeds that make sites like YouTube virtually impossible to use for many.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Source: Google deal will make YouTube, others usable in Cuba (2016, December 12) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-12-source-google-youtube-usable-cuba.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Sources: Cuba, Google strike deal to hike internet speed
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

8 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

Sep 9, 2024

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)