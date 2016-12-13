December 13, 2016

Smart cultivation platform facilitates indoor farming

by Hong Kong Polytechnic University

Smart cultivation platform facilitates indoor farming
Credit: The Hong Kong Polytechnic University

Researchers in Hong Kong have developed the Smart Indoor Cultivation Platform that can be set up in urban buildings and save water consumption by 95% compared with conventional methods.

To facilitate indoor farming, a research team comprising Prof. Michael Tse, Dr Martin Chow, Dr Loo Ka-hong and Dr Lai Yuk-ming at the Department of Electronic and Information Engineering developed the Smart Indoor Cultivation Platform. It adopted novel technologies including effective photosynthetic-active-radiation lighting , hydroponic and aeroponic irrigation systems, network sensing and novel environmental control system for optimising growth profiles.

Under this system, the programmable photoperiod and light intensity with specific wavelengths in the lighting system can accelerate the growth of the plants. The sensors and automatic control system can optimise the growth environment for different plant species. This computerised way of managing the cultivation process also helps develop optimal profiles. Through automatic data collection and analysis, the best methods for plants can be determined.

Compared with conventional method, this system can reduce water consumption by 95% and can be set up in urban buildings. This can encourage city dwellers to plant indoors to maintain sustainable and stable food supply.

Dr Lai Yuk-ming earlier won a silver medal at the 2016 International Invention Innovation Competition in Canada (iCAN 2016) with this invention.

Provided by Hong Kong Polytechnic University

Citation: Smart cultivation platform facilitates indoor farming (2016, December 13) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-12-smart-cultivation-platform-indoor-farming.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Effects of spectral quality, intensity of LEDs
12 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)