December 19, 2016

NYC launches mobile parking payment system

New York City has announced a new mobile payment system for parking on the streets.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday that the ParkNYC system will link license plate numbers to traffic agents' .

There are no added fees. Mobile alerts will let drivers know when their parking session is ending. They can also add time with the app.

Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg says meters will still accept coins and credit or .

The new system has been launched in midtown Manhattan. Officials say it will be available to all 85,000 spots served by parking meters by the summer.

It will be operated by a private vendor, Parkmobile LLC.

