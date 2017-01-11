Naples astride a rumbling mega-volcano

December 20, 2016
Since 2005, Campi Flegrei has been undergoing what scientists call "uplift", causing Italian authorities to raise the
Since 2005, Campi Flegrei has been undergoing what scientists call "uplift", causing Italian authorities to raise the alert level in 2012 from green to yellow, signalling the need for active scientific monitoring

A slumbering Campi Flegrei volcano under the Italian city of Naples shows signs of "reawakening" and may be nearing a critical pressure point, according to a study published Tuesday.

Italian and French scientists have for the first time identified a threshold beyond which rising magma under the Earth's surface could trigger the release of fluids and gases at a 10-fold increased rate.

This would cause the injection of high-temperature steam into surrounding rocks, said lead author Giovanni Chiodini, a researcher at Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology in Bologna.

"Hydrothermal rocks, if heated, can ultimately lose their mechanical resistance, causing an acceleration towards critical conditions," he told AFP by email.

It is not possible at this time to say when—or if—the volcano will erupt anew, he said.

If it did, however, "it would be very dangerous" for the half-million people living inside and near the caldera, he added, using the scientific name for the bowl-like depression created after a volcano blows its top.

Since 2005, Campi Flegrei has been undergoing what scientists call "uplift", causing Italian authorities to raise the alert level in 2012 from green to yellow, signalling the need for active scientific monitoring.

The pace of and low-level seismic activity has recently increased.

Two other active volcanoes—Rabaul in Papua New Guinea, and Sierra Negra in the Galapagos—"both showed acceleration in ground deformation before eruption with a pattern similar to that observed at Campi Flegrei," Chiodini said.

The Campi Flegrei caldera was formed 39,000 years ago in a blast that threw hundreds of cubic kilometres of lava, rock and debris into the air.

It was the largest eruption in Europe in the past 200,000 years, according to scientists.

Campi Flegrei last erupted in 1538, though on a much smaller scale.

Nearby Mount Vesuvius, whose massive eruption in 79 AD buried several Roman settlements in the area, including Pompeii, is also classified as an .

The dense urban population at risk "highlights the urgency of obtaining a better understanding of Campi Flegrei's behaviour," Chiodini said.

The study was published in the scientific journal Nature Communications.

Explore further: Gas causing ground to rise near Bay of Naples volcano

More information: Nature Communications, nature.com/articles/doi:10.1038/ncomms13712

Related Stories

Gas causing ground to rise near Bay of Naples volcano

July 12, 2016

New work by Italian geochemists seems to indicate that the current ground movement around one of the world's most dangerous volcano systems may be due to gas pressure, and not because of a surge of volcanic magma. This work ...

Italian super-eruption larger than thought

June 18, 2012

Recent research suggested that the super-eruption of the Campi Flegrei caldera volcano in southern Italy about 40,000 years ago may have played a part in wiping out, or forcing the migration of, the Neanderthal and modern ...

Slight surface movements on the radar

March 24, 2015

Scientists are making advances in the use of satellite radar data – such as those from the Sentinel-1 mission – to monitor Earth's changing surface.

Recommended for you

Deep mantle chemistry surprise: Carbon content not uniform

January 13, 2017

Even though carbon is one of the most-abundant elements on Earth, it is actually very difficult to determine how much of it exists below the surface in Earth's interior. Analysis by Carnegie's Marion Le Voyer and Erik Hauri ...

Microbes rule in 'knee-high tropical rainforests'

January 12, 2017

Rainforests on infertile wet soils support more than half of all plant species. Shrublands on infertile dry soils in southwestern Australia, jokingly called "knee-high tropical rainforests", support another 20 percent of ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

jim_xanara
2 / 5 (1) Dec 23, 2016
Are the titles being generated with an algorithm? It's like reporting that the terror threat level in Berlin has increased with the headline, "Berlin is a city in Germany".

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.