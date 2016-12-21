December 21, 2016

Canada launches online hotline to report bad drone drivers

Transport Canada cites, as examples of bad or illegal drone operation, flying close to other aircraft, near aerodromes, or at a
Transport Canada cites, as examples of bad or illegal drone operation, flying close to other aircraft, near aerodromes, or at a high altitude

Expecting a spike in drone sales for Christmas, Canada's transportation ministry on Wednesday launched an online hotline to report bad drone pilots.

The new "incident-reporting tool," according to Transport Canada, aims to keep Canadians "safe from reckless drone use."

The ministry urges Canadians to go to its website (tc.gc.ca) and fill out a report if they believe someone is flying a drone "in an irresponsible manner without a permit."

Complaints would be reviewed by officials and if an operator is found to have broken the rules, he or she would be fined up to Can$25,000 (US$18,500) or jailed.

Transport Canada cites, as examples of bad or illegal drone operation, flying close to other aircraft, near aerodromes, or at a .

The form asks for significant details of the incident and uses pictographs to help identify the kind of used. It also asks to include photos or video footage, if available.

"Many Canadians will receive or purchase drones over the holidays this year and we encourage all new operators to learn the rules and help us keep the skies safe," said Kate Young, parliamentary secretary to Transport Minister Marc Garneau.

© 2016 AFP

Citation: Canada launches online hotline to report bad drone drivers (2016, December 21) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-12-canada-online-hotline-bad-drone.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

What to know before buying a drone this Christmas
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (1)