Wacky gifts for the tech-savvy person who has everything

This photo provided by Plox shows the "Star Wars" Death Star levitating bluetooth speaker. It's a little tricky to set up, but once you get the Death Star positioned correctly over its base, it floats in the air thanks to well-placed magnets and a little help from "The Force." The Death Star rotates with a tap. The sound quality is pretty good, and the rechargeable battery will give you five hours of sound. (Courtesy of Plox via AP)

The latest technology can make for an easy holiday gift, but when it comes to the ultra-tech-savvy people in your life, finding a cool gadget they don't already own can be tough.

Fear not! From "Star Wars"-themed speakers to radiation-blocking boxer briefs, there's a lot to pick from for all the super geeks in your life.

___

DEATH STAR LEVITATING SPEAKER

That's no moon. It's a $180 wireless speaker shaped like the Death Star from "Star Wars."

It's a little tricky to set up, but once you get the Death Star positioned correctly over its base, it floats in the air thanks to well-placed magnets and a little help from the Force. The Death Star rotates with a tap. The sound quality is pretty good, and the rechargeable battery will give you five hours of sound.

Just keep it away from rebel fighter pilots.

___

ANTI-RADIATION UNDERWEAR

It's a Faraday cage for your, um, crown jewels.

Silver fibers woven into Spartan's boxer briefs are designed to block radiation from electronics. That's good news for men who might be worried about their laptops spending too much time on their laps. But while recent research has pointed to a possible link between radiation from wireless devices and decreased sperm count, studies are far from conclusive, so there's no reason to panic just yet.

Until January, the underwear is available only on Spartan's website for about $45.

___

3-D IMAGING

Got a friend with mice or termites in their house?

WalabotDIY is a 3-D-imaging tool that lets you see deep into your walls. The device attaches to an Android phone (sorry, iPhone users) and lets you see up to four inches through drywall, cement and other materials, just like Superman's X-ray vision.

How? Sensors pick up heat from mice motion and termite nests. At a recent demonstration, heat from hiding rodents could easily be seen in glowing red on a device screen.

In this Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016, photo, a Walabot, a handheld 3-D imaging system by Vayyar, senses two mice during a demonstration at Pepcom, in New York. Walabot's sensor technology can look through walls to detect structural foundations, track a person's location and vital signs as they move through a Smart Home, measure the speed of a fast-moving ball, and help drones and cars avoid collisions. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

The sensors also will let you know the depth and location of pipes, wires and other objects to avoid if your next home improvement project calls for drilling into your walls.

The WalabotDIY is available online for $200.

___

LEGO PHONE CASES

Ever wish your smartphone or tablet could keep your fussy children entertained long after it runs out of battery?

Belkin's Lego cases offer hands-on play, bringing new meaning to the term "screen time." The back sides are covered with those familiar Lego dots, giving kids something to attach their creations to during long road trips and painful visits to grandma's house with no Wi-Fi. Of course, they help protect the devices when dropped, too.

In this Nov. 10, 2016, photo, Arthur Menard, co-founder and CEO of Spartan Underwear, models a pair of his company's Spartan Boxer Briefs at CES Unveiled, in New York. The high-tech underwear with an anti-bacterial silver fiber lining, claims to block 99-percent of wireless radiation. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Cases are available for the iPhone 6 and 6S ($45), 6 Plus and 6S Plus ($50), and the iPad Mini ($60). There's no version yet for the iPhone 7 or Android. Belkin makes these under license from Lego, so they should work fine with standard Lego bricks.

___

RETRO VIDEO GAMES

The $60 NES Classic Edition includes all your childhood favorites, assuming you came of age in the late 1980s or 1990s. If not, think of them as the horribly dated, super-pixellated games you sometimes see in the back of dive bars.

To amp up the nostalgia even more, the system looks just like a miniature version of the one you remember, complete with a cord-connected black and grey controller. But there's no stack of cartridges to clutter your room. All 30 games are stored in the system.

Before you get too excited about getting on your "Donkey Kong" or finally saving Princess Zelda, be warned that these systems are very hard to find. They're selling on eBay and other sites for well over their retail price.

You're probably going to have to collect a lot of gold coins if you want to land one of these for your favorite child—or more likely, the adult child in your life.

In this Nov. 10, 2016, photo, Arthur Menard, co-founder and CEO of Spartan Underwear, shows the inside of his company's Spartan Boxer Briefs at CES Unveiled, in New York. The high-tech underwear with an anti-bacterial silver fiber lining, claims to block 99-percent of wireless radiation. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

