November 29, 2016

Video: Can I still eat this?

by American Chemical Society

Can I still eat this? (video)
Credit: American Chemical Society

An estimated 133 billion pounds of food gets thrown out every year in the United States, so understanding when your food goes bad is important to help reduce waste. Unfortunately, consumers can't just check the expiration date on the packaging, because the listed date rarely coincides with when the food actually spoils. So how can you tell if your food is still safe to eat?

This week, Reactions talks food expiration-date misconceptions and gives you some guidelines to answer that age-old question: Can I still eat that?

Watch the video here:

Provided by American Chemical Society

Citation: Video: Can I still eat this? (2016, November 29) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-11-video.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Improved knowledge of shelf life of food
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How to remove epoxy resin from diesel fuel? A/B extraction? Distill?

Sep 9, 2024

Where can I find chemistry experiments that are accurately described with the Dirac equation?

Sep 9, 2024

Hybridisation of SO3

Sep 9, 2024

Chemically regenerating my auto's catalytic converter?

Sep 5, 2024

Is Sylcap 284 as permeable as Sylgard 184?

Aug 28, 2024

Mouth heating up after eating biscuits

Aug 25, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)