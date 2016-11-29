Video: Can I still eat this?

Credit: American Chemical Society

An estimated 133 billion pounds of food gets thrown out every year in the United States, so understanding when your food goes bad is important to help reduce waste. Unfortunately, consumers can't just check the expiration date on the packaging, because the listed date rarely coincides with when the food actually spoils. So how can you tell if your food is still safe to eat?

This week, Reactions talks food expiration-date misconceptions and gives you some guidelines to answer that age-old question: Can I still eat that?

Watch the video here: