November 21, 2016

Natural regeneration may help protect tropical forests

by Wiley

Natural regeneration may help protect tropical forests
Natural Regeneration may help protect tropical forests. Credit: Leonar Solis chajul

A new article summarizes the findings of 16 studies that illustrate how natural regeneration of forests, a low-cost alternative to tree planting, can contribute significantly to forest landscape restoration in tropical regions.

The studies reveal a number of ecological, environmental, and that must be considered, and they outline a research agenda to support the use of natural regeneration in forest landscape restoration.

"Natural regeneration offers a low-cost alternative for forest landscape restoration with substantial benefits for , ecosystem service provision, and human livelihoods," said Dr. María Uriarte, co-author of the Biotropica article. "Natural regeneration, however, is not a panacea to solve tensions and conflicts over land use management, but it can bring many advantages under some circumstances. Identifying under what conditions natural regeneration makes sense is a research priority to ensure sustained and long-lasting change in land use allocation."

More information: María Uriarte et al, Incorporating natural regeneration in forest landscape restoration in tropical regions: synthesis and key research gaps, Biotropica (2016). DOI: 10.1111/btp.12411

Journal information: Biotropica

Provided by Wiley

Citation: Natural regeneration may help protect tropical forests (2016, November 21) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-11-natural-regeneration-tropical-forests.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Natural regeneration of tropical forests reaps benefits
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)