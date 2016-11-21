EU plans center to combat hybrid warfare in Finland

Finnish officials say the European Union is planning to set up a hybrid threat center in Finland to combat a growing number of cyberattacks and hybrid warfare, including disinformation and false news sent over social media sites.

Jori Arvonen, a government official in charge EU affairs, said Monday that the United States and 10 EU countries—including Germany, France, Britain, the Baltic countries, and Sweden—are taking part in the venture which was agreed upon last week in Helsinki. The agency will work closely with the EU's foreign affairs council and NATO, which has several cyber centers.

Arvonen says recent reports indicate that neighboring Russia and extremist groups have maintained a hybrid influence in Finland.

A final decision on the center is expected next spring.

