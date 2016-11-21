November 21, 2016

EU plans center to combat hybrid warfare in Finland

Finnish officials say the European Union is planning to set up a hybrid threat center in Finland to combat a growing number of cyberattacks and hybrid warfare, including disinformation and false news sent over social media sites.

Jori Arvonen, a government official in charge EU affairs, said Monday that the United States and 10 EU countries—including Germany, France, Britain, the Baltic countries, and Sweden—are taking part in the venture which was agreed upon last week in Helsinki. The agency will work closely with the EU's foreign affairs council and NATO, which has several cyber centers.

Arvonen says recent reports indicate that neighboring Russia and extremist groups have maintained a hybrid influence in Finland.

A final decision on the center is expected next spring.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: EU plans center to combat hybrid warfare in Finland (2016, November 21) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-11-eu-center-combat-hybrid-warfare.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Better understanding of hybrid warfare needed, academic warns
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

9 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

Sep 9, 2024

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)