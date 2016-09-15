September 15, 2016

Wearable tech market cools, as consumers step back

Research firm IDC says smartwatch shipments are likely to grow just 3.9 percent, held back by a delayed release of the upgraded
Research firm IDC says smartwatch shipments are likely to grow just 3.9 percent, held back by a delayed release of the upgraded Apple Watch

Wearable tech, which was seeing sizzling sales growth a year ago, is cooling this year amid consumer hesitation over new devices, a survey showed Thursday.

The research firm IDC said it expects of wearables to grow some 29.4 percent to some 103 million units in 2016.

That follows 171 percent growth in 2015, fueled by the launch of the Apple Watch and a variety of fitness bands.

"It is increasingly becoming more obvious that consumers are not willing to deal with technical pain points that have to date been associated with many ," said IDC analyst Ryan Reith.

So-called basic wearables—including fitness bands and other devices that do not run third party applications—will make up the lion's share of the market with some 80.7 million units shipped this year, according to IDC.

IDC said smartwatch shipments are likely to grow just 3.9 percent, held back by a delayed release of the upgraded Apple Watch, which goes on sale Friday.

IDC analyst Ramon Llamas said the market "is moving in fits and starts" and could see stronger growth with the release of new and upgraded devices.

"Smart eyewear is going to take off with the use of augmented and virtual reality," he said.

Some items of smart clothing such as connected jackets or footwear could also drive the market, Llamas added.

© 2016 AFP

Citation: Wearable tech market cools, as consumers step back (2016, September 15) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-09-wearable-tech-cools-consumers.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Fitbit leads wearables, Apple Watch sales slip: survey
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)