September 16, 2016

Vega releases five satellites in complex mission

by European Space Agency

Vega releases five satellites in complex mission
On 16 September 2016, Vega flight VV07 lifted off from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana to deliver Earth observation satellites into low orbit. Four SkySat microsatellites for Terra Bella were released followed by PeruSAT-1, Perus’s first Earth observation satellite. Credit: ESA

Arianespace launched a Vega rocket on a complex mission early this morning that demonstrated the flexibility of its upper stage and multisatellite carrier.

In its first six flights, Vega delivered a wide range of satellites into very different orbits, demonstrating its flexibility.

Liftoff of the seventh mission from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana came at 01:43 GMT on 16 September (03:43 CEST; 22:43 local time on 15 September).

Four SkySat microsatellites for Terra Bella, with a total mass at liftoff of 440 kg, were released into their target orbit about 40 minutes into the mission.

This was followed about 62 minutes later by the release of the 430 kg PeruSAT-1, Peru's first Earth observation satellite.

Vega is a 30 m-high, four-stage vehicle designed to accommodate small scientific and Earth observation payloads of 300–2500 kg depending on the orbit and altitude.

Provided by European Space Agency

Citation: Vega releases five satellites in complex mission (2016, September 16) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-09-vega-satellites-complex-mission.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Commercial liftoff for Europe's smallest launcher
12 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Exploring the Sun: Amateur Solar Imaging Techniques

22 hours ago

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Sep 8, 2024

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Sep 7, 2024

Looking for information about spectroscopy isotopes and stellar formation

Sep 5, 2024

The James Webb Space Telescope

Sep 5, 2024

Rotation curve of a gas disk in an elliptical galaxy

Sep 2, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)