September 24, 2016

UK police investigate Pippa Middleton royal photo 'hack'

Scotland Yard were investigating Saturday after reports that 3,000 photographs had been hacked from Pippa Middleton, sister-in-law of Britain's Prince William, and someone was trying to sell them.

The pictures were reported by The Sun and Daily Mail newspapers to have been stolen from Middleton's iCloud account and included shots of her sister Kate plus Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Someone had been in touch with media via encrypted messaging service WhatsApp to offer them for sale, the reports added.

The Sun said it had been asked for £50,000 (58,000 euros, $65,000) for the shots.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: "On Friday, 23 September, police received a report concerning the alleged hacking of a personal iCloud account.

"Specialist officers are now investigating. No arrests have been made. Enquiries are ongoing."

Pippa Middleton, 33, is the younger sister of Kate and found fame after acting as bridesmaid at her sister's wedding to Prince William in 2011.

She is engaged to hedge fund boss James Matthews and the couple are expected to get married next year. The allegedly hacked photos also reportedly included shots of her wedding preparations.

© 2016 AFP

Citation: UK police investigate Pippa Middleton royal photo 'hack' (2016, September 24) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-09-uk-police-pippa-middleton-royal.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Yahoo! devotes websites to royal wedding
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

11 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

Sep 9, 2024

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)