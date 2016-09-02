Tweet NY Public Library an emoji, get a related image back
While brainstorming ways to highlights it digital image archive, The New York Public Library came up with—the emoji bot.
If you tweet an emoji to NYPL Emoji Bot , you will get an automatic reply with a related image from its vast digital collection.
So if you tweet clinking beer glasses, you might get a response showing two people clinking wine glasses.
An emoji of a birthday cake icon might generate an image of two people blowing out candles on a huge cake.
The emoji project came about as the library sought to highlight its more than 694,000-item digital image archive.
Digital Experience Producer Lauren Lampasone says it began with a spreadsheet of existing emoji characters and matching images added over several months.
