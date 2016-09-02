September 2, 2016

Tweet NY Public Library an emoji, get a related image back

While brainstorming ways to highlights it digital image archive, The New York Public Library came up with—the emoji bot.

If you tweet an emoji to NYPL Emoji Bot , you will get an automatic reply with a related image from its vast digital collection.

So if you tweet clinking beer glasses, you might get a response showing two people clinking wine glasses.

An emoji of a birthday cake icon might generate an image of two people blowing out candles on a huge cake.

The emoji project came about as the library sought to highlight its more than 694,000-item digital image archive.

Digital Experience Producer Lauren Lampasone says it began with a spreadsheet of existing emoji characters and matching images added over several months.

___

Online:

NYPL Emoji Bot: bit.ly/2cmdEw9

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Tweet NY Public Library an emoji, get a related image back (2016, September 2) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-09-tweet-ny-library-emoji-image.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Apple subs squirt gun for controversial pistol emoji
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

13 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

Sep 9, 2024

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)