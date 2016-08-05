August 5, 2016

Apple and Microsoft unholster new gun emojis

A pistol glyph included among emoticons for messages sent on Apple's coming iOS 10 software looked like a toy instead of a real
A pistol glyph included among emoticons for messages sent on Apple's coming iOS 10 software looked like a toy instead of a real firearm, while a Microsoft operating system update rolled out this week came with a pistol emoji shaped like a revolver

Apple and Microsoft on Friday appeared to be aiming in opposite directions with freshly unholstered gun emojis.

A pistol character included among glyphs for messages sent using coming iOS 10 software powering Apple mobile devices looked like a toy instead of a real firearm.

New emojis teased by Apple in a blog post included women athletes, single parents, a rainbow flag, and a green water pistol.

California-based Apple promised that more than 100 new or redesigned emoji characters will be available to iPhone and iPad users when iOS 10 software is released later this year.

Apple billed it as "an exciting update" with emojis that "reflect the diversity of people everywhere."

Apple did not respond to an AFP request for comment regarding the apparent decision to make a gun emoji that appeared less menacing than the real thing.

It remained unclear whether Apple made the change in response to recent high-profile episodes of gun violence, as some theorize.

While the change was welcomed by groups devoted to preventing , it provoked online backlash by those unhappy with the move.

"I have never seen an emoji change so poorly received," Emojipedia.org founder Jeremy Burge said in a blog post.

"And this isn't even in the hands of most people yet."

Meanwhile, a Windows operating system update rolled out this week by Microsoft came with a pistol emoji changed from a cartoonish ray gun to a revolver.

Microsoft said in a blog post that it had a team design new emojis from scratch for the major Windows 10 anniversary update.

"They needed to feel more human, more personal, more expressive," Microsoft said in the post devoted to the new array of 'glyphs' that have become a standard for mobile messaging.

"The effect is clear, and pretty striking."

A Microsoft spokesperson told AFP that the company's intent with every glyph is to "map to industry designs or our customers' expectations" regarding what emojis mean.

Apple's toy emoji, if it isn't changed before the official release of iOS 10, would break from more realistic looking glyphs offered by major messaging platforms.

© 2016 AFP

Citation: Apple and Microsoft unholster new gun emojis (2016, August 5) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-08-apple-microsoft-unholster-gun-emojis.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Apple subs squirt gun for controversial pistol emoji
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

15 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

Sep 9, 2024

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)