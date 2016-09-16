September 16, 2016

Researchers develop simple saliva test to diagnose asthma

by Loughborough University

Researchers develop simple saliva test to diagnose asthma
Credit: Loughborough University

A new test which can diagnose asthma from a patient's saliva has been developed by Loughborough University.

Around 5.4 million people currently receive treatment for in the UK, of which 1.1 million are children.

To diagnose the condition doctors usually measure a person's airflow lung capacity, however lung function tests can be inaccurate and do not reflect underlying changes associated with asthma. Other tests, such as blood, urine or sputum analysis can be distressing, particularly for younger patients.

The new , developed in collaboration with Nottingham City Hospital, is completely painless and offers a one-stop diagnosis suitable for people of all ages.

To develop the test the research team, led by Professor Colin Creaser from Loughborough'sDepartment of Chemistry and Dr Dominick Shaw from the Respiratory Research Unit at City Hospital, collected from patients with asthma and healthy individuals. They then performed liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) analysis on the samples to find so-called metabolic biomarkers.

By detecting the presence and amount of these 'metabolic biomarkers' the new test can diagnose asthma. It also has the potential to pinpoint the severity and progression of the disease.

"Unlike other sampling methods, such as expired breath analysis, saliva can be collected by passive drool from the very young to the very old without causing distress," explains Professor Creaser.

"We were therefore interested to know if techniques for metabolic profiling of saliva to identify physiological stress from exercise – developed by Loughborough – could be applied to asthma diagnosis.

"We were very excited to discover that they could."

Before the can move to a clinical setting the diagnostic metabolic biomarkers identified need to be validated in further longitudinal studies.

If this is successful, the approach could be used in early asthma diagnosis as well as part of the ongoing monitoring of patients.

The research has been published in the journal Analytical Methods.

More information: Aditya Malkar et al. Untargeted metabolic profiling of saliva by liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry for the identification of potential diagnostic biomarkers of asthma, Anal. Methods (2016). DOI: 10.1039/C6AY00938G

Journal information: Analytical Methods

Provided by Loughborough University

Citation: Researchers develop simple saliva test to diagnose asthma (2016, September 16) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-09-simple-saliva-asthma.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Prebiotics drastically reduce severity of exercise-induced asthma, study shows
21 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How to remove epoxy resin from diesel fuel? A/B extraction? Distill?

Sep 9, 2024

Where can I find chemistry experiments that are accurately described with the Dirac equation?

Sep 9, 2024

Hybridisation of SO3

Sep 9, 2024

Chemically regenerating my auto's catalytic converter?

Sep 5, 2024

Is Sylcap 284 as permeable as Sylgard 184?

Aug 28, 2024

Mouth heating up after eating biscuits

Aug 25, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)