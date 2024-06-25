Analytical Methods welcomes early applied demonstrations of new analytical methods with clear societal impact. Analytical Methods publishes reviews, full research articles, communications and technical notes.

Verifying whisky using laser light

Researchers from the University of St Andrews have developed an innovative new technique using lasers to accurately measure the authenticity of some of the world's most exclusive whiskies—without ever removing the cap.

An artificial 'tongue' of gold to taste maple syrup

It's said that maple syrup is Quebec's liquid gold. Now scientists at Université de Montréal have found a way to use real gold—in the form of nanoparticles—to quickly find out how the syrup tastes.

Italy's oldest olive oil discovered in peculiar pot

Olive oil is a staple of Italian cuisine. It's been that way for thousands of years. And new chemical analysis conducted on ancient pottery proves the liquid gold has existed in Italy hundreds of years longer than what anthropologists ...

Nanomushroom sensors—one material, many applications

A small rectangle of pink glass, about the size of a postage stamp, sits on Professor Amy Shen's desk. Despite its outwardly modest appearance, this little glass slide has the potential to revolutionize a wide range of processes, ...

Researchers reveal new test for cocaine in urine and oral fluid

Academics in the University of Surrey's Department of Chemistry have developed a new diagnostic test for cocaine and benzoylecgonine (the main metabolite for cocaine) in urine and oral fluid. The research, which was conducted ...

