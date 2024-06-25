Researchers identify a cheaper, more convenient method to detect asbestos
For decades, a laboratory procedure known as transmission electron microscopy (TEM) has been used to test for asbestos in samples taken at construction sites.
Analytical Chemistry
Jun 25, 2024
In a study published in Analytical Methods, a research group led by Li Bei from the Changchun Institute of Optics, Fine Mechanics and Physics (CIOMP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) proposed the rapid detection of ...
Biochemistry
Jan 13, 2023
Forensic scientists find a new way of identifying brands of lipstick at a crime scene without removing evidence from its bag.
Analytical Chemistry
Oct 13, 2021
Researchers from the University of St Andrews have developed an innovative new technique using lasers to accurately measure the authenticity of some of the world's most exclusive whiskies—without ever removing the cap.
Analytical Chemistry
Sep 9, 2020
It's said that maple syrup is Quebec's liquid gold. Now scientists at Université de Montréal have found a way to use real gold—in the form of nanoparticles—to quickly find out how the syrup tastes.
Analytical Chemistry
May 5, 2020
Olive oil is a staple of Italian cuisine. It's been that way for thousands of years. And new chemical analysis conducted on ancient pottery proves the liquid gold has existed in Italy hundreds of years longer than what anthropologists ...
Archaeology
May 30, 2018
A small rectangle of pink glass, about the size of a postage stamp, sits on Professor Amy Shen's desk. Despite its outwardly modest appearance, this little glass slide has the potential to revolutionize a wide range of processes, ...
Bio & Medicine
Feb 26, 2018
Food scientist Lili He and colleagues at the University of Massachusetts Amherst report that they have developed a new, rapid and low-cost method for detecting bacteria in water or a food sample. Once commercially available, ...
Analytical Chemistry
Jan 23, 2018
Academics in the University of Surrey's Department of Chemistry have developed a new diagnostic test for cocaine and benzoylecgonine (the main metabolite for cocaine) in urine and oral fluid. The research, which was conducted ...
Analytical Chemistry
Nov 21, 2016
A new test which can diagnose asthma from a patient's saliva has been developed by Loughborough University.
Analytical Chemistry
Sep 16, 2016
