October 13, 2021

Forensic analysis method for lipstick traces developed

by University of Kent

lipstick
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

Forensic scientists find a new way of identifying brands of lipstick at a crime scene without removing evidence from its bag.

Using a technique called Raman spectroscopy, which detects , forensic investigators will be able to analyze lipstick marks left at a crime scene, such as on glasses, a tissue, or cigarette butts, without compromising the continuity of evidence as the sample will remain isolated.

Analysis of lipstick traces from can be used to establish physical contact between two individuals, such as a victim and a suspect, or to place an individual at a crime scene. The new technique is particularly significant for as current analysis of lipstick traces relies on destructive forensic techniques or human opinion.

Professor Michael Went of the School of Physical Sciences said that Raman spectroscopy is a process involving light and vibrational energy of chemical bonds. When a material—in this case lipstick—scatters light, most of the light is scattered at its original wavelength but a very small proportion is scattered at altered wavelengths due to changes in vibrational energy of the material's molecules.

This light is collected using a microscope to give a Raman spectrum which gives a characteristic vibrational fingerprint which can be compared to spectra of lipsticks of various types and brands. Hence it is possible to determine identity of the lipstick involved.

The study, titled "Application of Raman spectroscopy for the differentiation of lipstick traces," is published in Analytical Methods.

More information: Fatma Salahioglu et al, Application of Raman spectroscopy for the differentiation of lipstick traces, Analytical Methods (2013). DOI: 10.1039/C3AY41274A
Journal information: Analytical Methods

Provided by University of Kent
Citation: Forensic analysis method for lipstick traces developed (2021, October 13) retrieved 13 October 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-10-forensic-analysis-method-lipstick.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
