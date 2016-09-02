September 2, 2016

No opinion yet from EU group on Sweden's lobster ban request

An arm of the European Union has delayed issuing an opinion on a request from Sweden to deem American lobsters an invasive species in much of Europe.

Sweden wants the European Union to ban imports of live American lobsters into EU nations. Sweden says 32 of the crustaceans were found in the country's waters earlier this year, and that they are a threat to native crustaceans.

The European Union's Scientific Forum on Invasive Alien Species was expected to issue its opinion this week, but a spokesman says that's unlikely. The spokesman says the European Commission is still collecting opinions from members of the scientific forum.

The spokesman says the forum's issuance of an opinion will be only the first step in a long process.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: No opinion yet from EU group on Sweden's lobster ban request (2016, September 2) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-09-opinion-eu-group-sweden-lobster.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

EU forum to take stance on Sweden's call for lobster ban
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)