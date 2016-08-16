August 16, 2016

EU mulls stricter controls on WhatsApp, Skype

The European Commission is set to recommend tighter privacy and security for services like Facebook-owned message service WhatsA
The European Commission is set to recommend tighter privacy and security for services like Facebook-owned message service WhatsApp and Microsoft's video phone portal Skype

The European Union will in September propose subjecting internet services like WhatsApp and Skype to similar rules as traditional telecommunications companies, a spokesman said Wednesday.

The European Commission, the executive arm of the 28-nation bloc, is set to recommend tighter privacy and security for services like Facebook-owned message service WhatsApp and Microsoft's video phone portal Skype.

Spokesman Christian Wigand said that "we can confirm that the commission is working on an update of EU telecoms rules" next month to "ensure a high level of protection for people and a level playing field for all market players".

"The commission is analysing to what extent so-called over-the-top providers (OTT) like WhatsApp and Skype are providing services that are equivalent to those provided by traditional telecoms operators," Wigand said.

"The commission is considering whether the scope of the current EU rules needs to be adapted, to maintain consistently high levels of consumer protection, security of networks and servers, and to ensure that regulation does not distort competition."

A Commission source told AFP that while it was necessary to "stimulate innovation by new players" they had to "make sure there were fair rules for everyone".

© 2016 AFP

Citation: EU mulls stricter controls on WhatsApp, Skype (2016, August 16) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-08-eu-mulls-stricter-whatsapp-skype.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Saudi threatens to ban WhatsApp, Viber and Skype: sources
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

15 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

Sep 9, 2024

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)