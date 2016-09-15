September 15, 2016

Newly discovered gene critical to embryo's first days

by Karolinska Institutet

DNA - BAD PICTURE - wrong turn
A depiction of the double helical structure of DNA. Its four coding units (A, T, C, G) are color-coded in pink, orange, purple and yellow. Credit: NHGRI

A previously unknown gene plays a critical part in the development of the human embryo during the first days of fertilisation, researchers from Karolinska Institutet show. The paper, which is published in the scientific journal Development, describes the molecular mechanisms governing early embryonic development and can help in the understanding of what causes certain kinds of infertility.

In 2015, scientists at Karolinska Institutet discovered that a number of previously unknown are active in the embryo during the first days of fertilisation of the egg by the sperm. In the present study, they have identified a new variant of one of these genes – called LEUTX – and observed that it is one of the first to be activated in the embryo.

LEUTX belongs to a family of genes known for controlling anatomical development during the in humans and other organisms. Scientists have now, for the first time, shown that LEUTX potently activates hundreds of other genes involved in embryonic development during the first three days following fertilisation. The study shows that LEUTX is shut off shortly afterwards and remains dormant, probably until death.

"The discoveries provide new information about how the development of the human embryo gets started and how the process is controlled," says principal investigator Juha Kere, professor at Karolinska Institutet's Department of Biosciences and Nutrition. "Our results also indicate that LEUTX is one of few genes needed to start the first stages of development."

The researchers also found that the same genes that are activated by LEUTX are inhibited in the embryo just a few days later by another gene called DPRX. This suggests that both genes have opposing roles in the regulation of the embryo's development in the next phase, LEUTX by starting the process and DPRX by keeping it under control.

"The next stage in our research is to examine if these genes can explain the causes of certain kinds of infertility and if they have applications in ," says Professor Kere.

More information: Eeva-Mari Jouhilahti et al. The human PRD-like homeobox genehas a central role in embryo genome activation, Development (2016). DOI: 10.1242/dev.134510

Journal information: Development

Provided by Karolinska Institutet

Citation: Newly discovered gene critical to embryo's first days (2016, September 15) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-09-newly-gene-critical-embryo-days.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

New insights into early human embryo development
71 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)