September 21, 2016

Microsoft sets $40 billion stock buyback, raises dividend

Microsoft Corp. says its board has approved a dividend increase and a new $40 billion stock buyback plan.

The Redmond, Washington, company said Tuesday it will pay a of 39 cents on Dec. 8 to shareholders of record Nov. 17. That's up 3 cents, or 8 percent, from its previous payout.

The technology giant also said it's on track to complete its existing $40 billion stock buyback plan by year-end. The new plan has no expiration and may be terminated anytime.

Shares of Microsoft are up about 30 percent in the past year. In after-hours trading, the stock rose 67 cents to $57.48.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Microsoft sets $40 billion stock buyback, raises dividend (2016, September 21) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-09-microsoft-billion-stock-buyback-dividend.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Microsoft raises dividend 16 percent to 36 cents
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)