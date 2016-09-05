September 5, 2016

Image: Jupiter's south polar region

by NASA

Image: Jupiter's South Polar region
Credit: NASA

This image from NASA's Juno spacecraft provides a never-before-seen perspective on Jupiter's south pole.

The JunoCam instrument acquired the view on August 27, 2016, when the spacecraft was about 58,700 miles (94,500 kilometers) above the . At this point, the spacecraft was about an hour past its closest approach, and fine detail in the is clearly resolved. 

Unlike the equatorial region's familiar structure of belts and zones, the poles are mottled by clockwise and counterclockwise rotating storms of various sizes, similar to giant versions of terrestrial hurricanes. The has never been seen from this viewpoint, although the Cassini spacecraft was able to observe most of the polar region at highly oblique angles as it flew past Jupiter on its way to Saturn in 2000 (see PIA07784).

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Pasadena, California, manages the Juno mission for the principal investigator, Scott Bolton, of Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio. The Juno mission is part of the New Frontiers Program managed at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama. Lockheed Martin Space Systems, Denver, built the spacecraft. JPL is a division of Caltech in Pasadena.

More information: More information about Juno is online at www.nasa.gov/juno and missionjuno.swri.edu

Provided by NASA

