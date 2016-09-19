Image: Hubble finds a lenticular galaxy standing out in the crowd

Credit: NASA/ESA/Hubble; acknowledgements: Judy Schmidt (Geckzilla)

A lone source shines out brightly from the dark expanse of deep space, glowing softly against a picturesque backdrop of distant stars and colorful galaxies.

Captured by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope's Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS), this scene shows PGC 83677, a lenticular galaxy—a galaxy type that sits between the more familiar elliptical and spiral varieties.

It reveals both the relatively calm outskirts and intriguing core of PGC 83677. Here, studies have uncovered signs of a monstrous black hole that is spewing out high-energy X-rays and ultraviolet light.

Provided by NASA