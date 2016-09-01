Review: Dyson fan helps clear the air

I've slept with a fan blowing on me as long as I can remember.

For years, I had a blue metal box fan bought by my parents to keep my mom cool while she was pregnant with me. That fan lasted more than 40 years.

Today I have a variety of fans for different situations, but I've found one for the bedroom that's better than any I've tried before.

I've been testing the Dyson Pure Cool Link Fan ($499.99) which is a combination of Dyson's tower fan and an air purifier with a 360-degree HEPA filter.

But wait! There's more!

The Pure Cool Link connects to your home's Wi-Fi network and can be controlled by a smartphone app from across the room or across the internet.

KEEPING COOL

The Pure Cool Link looks like other Dyson fans. It draws in air from its cylindrical base and expels it through a very thin opening around an oval-shaped tower head.

The air moving out of the fan is like a cool breeze. It is gentle and constant, not rough or buffeting like more traditional blade fans.

The base of the fan has just a power button.

To set the Pure Cool Link to one of the 10 fan speeds, you'll need to use the included remote control or the smartphone app.

The fan's motor is pretty silent through the first four speeds. The motor starts getting louder for speeds 5 through 10.

At the higher settings, the noise is steady and makes for good white noise while sleeping.

The Pure Cool Link can oscillate and has a sleep timer.

CLEARING THE AIR

A lot of households have allergy sufferers, and they know the value of a good air purifier with a HEPA filter.

Dyson's Pure Cool Link has a cylindrical HEPA filter around its air intake that can filter out 99.97 percent of allergens and pollutants as small as 0.3 microns.

The filter lasts up to 12 months, based on 12 hours of use per day. The smartphone app will show you exactly how many hours the filter has been used.

Replacement filters cost $70, but if you buy through the Dyson website, you'll get two filters with your Pure Cool Link.

WIRELESS

The Pure Cool Link talks to the app through your home's Wi-Fi connection.

The app can show you a graph of the daily and weekly air quality in your room as well as the room's temperature range and average humidity as well as the total purifying time.

You can use the app to set the fan to turn on and off during the day when you're not around.

The app also has a full remote, so you can use your phone to control the fan's controls.

You'll notice a button on the remote labeled "auto."

The auto mode will cause the fan to monitor your room's air and turn on the fan and filtering when the air quality is low.

DO YOU NEED IT?

I'm guessing you've noticed the Pure Cool Link costs $500.

At first glance, that sounds high, and there are certainly lower cost fans in every store, but Dyson fans have never been a bargain.

Just like a Mercedes and a Kia will both move you down the road, a Dyson and a cheaper fan will both keep you cool.

The difference is in the details and the HEPA filter.

A quick check of Amazon shows HEPA air purifiers run between $100 and $300, so if you add the cost of a similar-sized Dyson fan without an air purifier ($320), the combined fan and air purifier is not really overpriced, especially when you consider the WiFi connection and app.

The Pure Cool Link is certainly more convenient than buying a fan and an air purifier and the performance is top notch.

Pros: Small footprint, great air movement, quiet, HEPA filter, Wi-Fi

Cons: Expensive

Bottom Line: If you need a fan and an air purifier, the Pure Cool Link will make you happy.

