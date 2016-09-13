September 13, 2016

Amazon adds audiobooks, Audible channels to Prime perks

Listen up. Amazon is adding free audiobooks and a digital audio service called Audible Channels to the ever-growing list of perks for members of its Prime loyalty program.

Seattle-based Amazon has been expanding the services and perks it offers members of its $99 annual Prime program, including one- and two-day shipping, beefed up video and radio streaming and other services.

Audible Channels feature a blend of original programs, comedy, lectures and audio editions of and articles.

The channels are accessible by downloading the Audible app. A selection of 50 rotating audiobooks, such as Matthew Quick's "The Silver Linings Playbook" and Anne Lamott's "Stitches" will be available too.

Non-Prime can subscribe to Audible Channels for $4.95 a month, or $59.40 per year.

