Yahoo launches site for free Hulu television

Yahoo on Monday launched a website for watching Hulu television shows in the United States.

The alliance appeared to be part of a move by Hulu to shut its free streaming television service supported by advertising and focus on subscriptions.

Yahoo View was described as an extension of the struggling internet pioneer's partnership with Hulu and promised recent episodes of ABC, NBC, and Fox television shows along with films, anime, and Korean drama.

The website will also feature a social component for viewers.

"Yahoo View is our first step towards creating a powerful community TV-watching experience, but it's really only the beginning," said Yahoo vice president of lifestyles product Jess Lee.

Time Warner recently bought a stake Hulu, which launched a decade ago with backing by NBC Universal; 21st Century Fox and The Walt Disney Company.

"Video is an important part of Yahoo's strategy," said Yahoo vice president and head of media partnerships Phil Lynch.

Versions of Yahoo View tailored for smartphones and tablets would be released soon, according to the company.

Yahoo last month sealed a deal to sell its core business to telecom giant Verizon for $4.8 billion, ending a two-decade run as an independent company for the internet pioneer.

The agreement announced by the two companies after months of negotiations comes following a years-long decline for the iconic firm that introduced many people around the world to the internet.

Verizon chief executive Lowell McAdam said Yahoo would be integrated into its recently acquired AOL unit to create "a top global mobile media company, and help accelerate our revenue stream in digital advertising."

The acquisition, expected to close in early 2017, pending shareholder and regulatory approval, will exclude Yahoo's cash, certain patent holdings, and its big share in China's Alibaba Group and stake in Yahoo Japan.

