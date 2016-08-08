August 8, 2016

Yahoo launches site for free Hulu television

Actress Mindy Kaling attends The 2016 Hulu TCA Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California, on August 5, 2016
Actress Mindy Kaling attends The 2016 Hulu TCA Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California, on August 5, 2016

Yahoo on Monday launched a website for watching Hulu television shows in the United States.

The alliance appeared to be part of a move by Hulu to shut its free streaming television service supported by advertising and focus on subscriptions.

Yahoo View was described as an extension of the struggling 's partnership with Hulu and promised recent episodes of ABC, NBC, and Fox television shows along with films, anime, and Korean drama.

The website will also feature a social component for viewers.

"Yahoo View is our first step towards creating a powerful community TV-watching experience, but it's really only the beginning," said Yahoo vice president of lifestyles product Jess Lee.

Time Warner recently bought a stake Hulu, which launched a decade ago with backing by NBC Universal; 21st Century Fox and The Walt Disney Company.

"Video is an important part of Yahoo's strategy," said Yahoo vice president and head of media partnerships Phil Lynch.

Versions of Yahoo View tailored for smartphones and tablets would be released soon, according to the company.

Yahoo last month sealed a deal to sell its core business to telecom giant Verizon for $4.8 billion, ending a two-decade run as an independent company for the internet pioneer.

The agreement announced by the two companies after months of negotiations comes following a years-long decline for the iconic firm that introduced many people around the world to the internet.

Verizon chief executive Lowell McAdam said Yahoo would be integrated into its recently acquired AOL unit to create "a top global mobile media company, and help accelerate our revenue stream in digital advertising."

The acquisition, expected to close in early 2017, pending shareholder and regulatory approval, will exclude Yahoo's cash, certain patent holdings, and its big share in China's Alibaba Group and stake in Yahoo Japan.

© 2016 AFP

Citation: Yahoo launches site for free Hulu television (2016, August 8) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-08-yahoo-site-free-hulu-television.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Hulu dropping free video as it prepares cable TV alternative
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)