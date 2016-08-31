August 31, 2016

Tiger at Rome zoo undergoes root canal—no bones for a bit

Kashi, a 2-year-old male Sumatran tiger of the Rome zoo, receives tooth surgery in the zoo's Veterinary Clinic in Rome, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016. Kashi, a young male suffering from pulp infection following the cracking of a canine tooth, received root canal therapy by dental surgeon Francesco Talini, left, and his team. A team of five took part in the three-hour operation Wednesday. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

A team of veterinarians at the Rome zoo has performed a root canal on a 2-year-old Sumatran tiger named Terima Kashi.

The zoo-keeper in charge of the had noticed that Terima Kashi wasn't using one side of his mouth to chew recently and notified the chief veterinarian. When the vet discovered the tiger had an infected canine, he decided to do a .

A team of five people including a specialist from Pistoia, Italy, took part in the three-hour operation Wednesday.

Zoo veterinarian Dr. Klaus Friedrich told The Associated Press that Terima Kashi, which means "Thank You" in Indonesian, was recovering well. Friedrich said he can eat meat but won't be able to chew on bones for several days.

