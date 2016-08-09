Television show "The Voice" being tuned for Snapchat

Alicia Keys is one of the coaches on singing competition show 'The Voice'

Media giant NBC Universal said that it is making a Snapchat version of its singing competition show "The Voice."

The popular reality series, which spread from the Netherlands to become a global phenomenon, will be among a set of programs that Comcast-owned NBC Universal is preparing for Snapchat, according to a partnership agreement, released on Monday.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with NBC Universal to bring Snapchatters a marquee video experience featuring some of entertainment's most respected and widely watched brands," Snapchat vice president of content Nick Bell said in a release.

This will be the first time that NBC has designed shows specifically for viewing on smartphones or tablets, a spokesman told AFP.

"The Voice" and "E! Entertainment" will be the first NBC shows customized for broadcast on Snapchat's Discover section as part of the partnership, according to the companies.

Versions of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and "Saturday Night Live" are to follow, along with other NBC news, sports and entertainment programming.

"The Voice on Snapchat" will debut on August 22 with a five-episode, short-form series.

The show is to include a line-up of "Voice" coaches including Miley Cyrus and Alicia Keys. Aspiring contestants were invited to submit talent videos, preferably from mobile phones, at a dedicated website www.voicesnaps.com.

The partnership is to run several years, and allows for advertising and sponsorship of content at Snapchat.

The alliance could help NBC Universal appeal to young audiences that shy away from traditional television viewing to watch video when they wish online or on mobile devices.

California-based Snapchat became a hit, particularly with young people, with messages that disappear shortly after being viewed but has been broadening offerings to include content that lingers a while in the hope of expanding use and money-making opportunities.

"By partnering with Snapchat, we can combine the largest, most creative portfolio in television with a technology platform that's evolving and complementing how we engage with audiences," said NBC Universal client partnerships chairman Linda Yaccarino.

© 2016 AFP