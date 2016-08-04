SDO status update—Aug. 4, 2016

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory, or SDO, saw a lunar transit – when the moon passes between the spacecraft and the sun – on Aug. 2, 2016, from 7:13 a.m. to 8:08 a.m. EDT. Credit: NASA/SDO

UPDATE, Aug. 4, 2016 (3:26 p.m. EDT) - Two of SDO's three science instruments - the Helioseismic and Magnetic Imager, or HMI, and the Extreme Ultraviolet Variability Experiment, or EVE - are online and sending science data to Earth. The SDO team is currently working on getting its third science instrument - the Atmospheric Imaging Assembly, or AIA - back online.

Original Story, Aug. 3, 2016 (5:03 p.m. EDT) - NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, or SDO, saw a lunar transit - when the moon passes between the spacecraft and the sun - on Aug. 2, 2016, from 7:13 a.m. to 8:08 a.m. EDT. The spacecraft did not go back into science mode at the end of the transit. SDO is currently in inertial mode. The team is receiving data from the spacecraft and is bringing SDO's instruments back online.