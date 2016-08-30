August 30, 2016

Poland investigates massive download of personal data

Prosecutors and other state security officials in Poland are investigating unprecedented massive night downloading by bailiffs of personal data of some 1.4 million Poles.

Officials say so far they have found no evidence of crime or of a hacking attack on the so-called PESEL state-run data base that stores the names, addresses and personal ID numbers of every Polish citizen. The data is needed for official procedures but also to draw . Lawyers were advising people to check for any .

Digital Affairs Minister Anna Strezynska was meeting Tuesday with bailiffs' authorities to ask for an explanation for the massive downloads. Bailiffs are authorized to access the PESEL data base.

Strezynska said she was treating the matter seriously but there were no indications yet of any crime.

