August 3, 2016

Pokemon hunting proves costly for Japanese Olympic star Uchimura

Japan's Kohei Uchimura discovered that his recent addiction to Pokemon GO had made his phone bill soar to 500,000 yen ($5,000)
Japan's Kohei Uchimura discovered that his recent addiction to Pokemon GO had made his phone bill soar to 500,000 yen ($5,000)

Japanese gymnastics star Kohei Uchimura was left counting the cost of his recent addiction to Pokemon Go at the Rio Olympics.

The reigning Olympic and world all-around champion became hooked on the smartphone game after touching down in Brazil to prepare for the defence of his title.

But to Uchimura's horror he was hit with a 500,000 ($5,000) bill after discovering that he did not have a flat rate for overseas data usage.

"500,000 yen..." the defending six-time world champion was quoted by Kyodo news agency as saying.

Team-mate Kenzo Shirai confided that Uchimura was shellshocked by the charges.

"He looked dead at the team meal that day," Shirai said.

Uchimura, though, escaped the hefty bill after contacting his to plead his case, eventually only having to pay 3,000 yen.

"I really lucked out," Uchimura said.

Uchimura, though, escaped the hefty bill after contacting his phone company to plead his case, eventually only having to repay 3
Uchimura, though, escaped the hefty bill after contacting his phone company to plead his case, eventually only having to repay 3,000 yen

© 2016 AFP

Citation: Pokemon hunting proves costly for Japanese Olympic star Uchimura (2016, August 3) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-08-pokemon-costly-japanese-olympic-star.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Japan's Nintendo logs over $234 mn loss despite Pokemon Go
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)