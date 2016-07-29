July 29, 2016

Sony's profit falls on yen, lagging cellphones, Japan quake

Sony Corp.'s fiscal first-quarter profit dipped 74 percent to 21.2 billion yen ($205 million), as earnings got hammered by a strong yen and lagging smartphone sales, and a quake that struck southwestern Japan caused damage and production halts in its semiconductor business.

The Japanese electronics and entertainment giant reported Friday that April-June sales slipped nearly 11 percent year-on-year to 1.6 trillion yen ($15.7 billion).

Quarterly profit last year totaled 82.4 billion yen.

Tokyo-based Sony, the maker of Bravia TVs and Walkman portable players, said an area that did well was game software sales for the PlayStation 4 .

Results were hurt by the Kumamoto earthquake in April, which stopped the development and manufacturing of camera parts, resulted in repair costs, damages and other expenses, it said.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Sony's profit falls on yen, lagging cellphones, Japan quake (2016, July 29) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-07-sony-profit-falls-yen-lagging.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Sony reports a jump in fiscal third quarter profit on PS4
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)