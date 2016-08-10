August 10, 2016

Obama's reading will now include Facebook Messenger notes

People hoping to send a note to President Barack Obama can now contact the White House using Facebook Messenger, just as they would communicate with their friends.

The White House says Obama reads 10 letters every night and that they help keep him in touch with what's happening around the country.

White House chief digital officer Jason Goldman says expanding the president's reading material is meant to create opportunities for people to engage with their government in new and accessible ways.

Goldman says face-to-face time with the president may be more difficult than it was much earlier in the nation's history, but technology now makes it possible for anyone with an internet connection to send a message to the president and the administration.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Obama's reading will now include Facebook Messenger notes (2016, August 10) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-08-obama-facebook-messenger.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Obama gets his own @POTUS account, joins Twitter age
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

16 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

Sep 9, 2024

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)